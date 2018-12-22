Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Attends the Opening Ceremony of Al Janadria

by businesswireindia.com

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attended the opening ceremony of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in its 33rd Edition, organized by the Saudi Ministry of National Guard in Janadria which was held yesterday afternoon under the slogan “Faithfulness and Loyalty.”

Upon his arrival at the headquarters of the festival in Al Janadria, the King was received by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governer of Riyadh region, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prince of Riyadh Region, His Highness Prince Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, Minister of National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Janadria Festival, His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, General Supervisor of the Janadria Festival, His Highness Mr. Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri, Deputy Minister of National Guard and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Janadria Festival and a large number of officials.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques then received His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan of Oman.

Following this the Annual Grand Camel race began and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques gave the prizes to the top five winners in the race and honoured the sponsors of Al Janadria. This was followed by a dinner celebration and an oratory and artistic ceremony held in the closed hall in Al Janadria.

The ceremony began with a speech delivered by His Highness Prince Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, Minister of National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in which he confirmed that Al Janadria Festival is the nation’s main festival and forum of thought and culture and introduced Indonesia as Guest of Honour.

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia, Puan Maharani, delivered a speech on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Indonesia, expressing her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

After the speeches, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also honored the Saudi personalities of this year with the King Abdulaziz Medal of the first degree.

Later, the poet Lieutenant Mashaal Al Harthy delivered a poem which was followed with the artistic performance of an Operetta entitled "Tidlal Ya Watan" with the performance of the artists Mohammed Abdo, Rashed Al Majid and Mazal Farhan.

