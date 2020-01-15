CYFIRMA Appoints Leadership Team to Prepare for Market Expansion

by businesswireindia.com

CYFIRMA, a predictive cyber-threat visibility and intelligence analytics platform company backed by Goldman Sachs and Zodius Capital, today announced key management appointments as part of its market expansion plan.

CYFIRMA has appointed Gosuke Nakae as President of Alliance Strategy and Administration, Shuhei Igarashi as President of Business Development, Koichi Saito as Vice President of Business Development, Saurabh Lal as President of Delivery and Operations, Anna Koh as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Enablement, and Vinod KM as Assistant Vice President of Product Engineering.

“We are delighted to have Nakae-san, Igarashi-san, Saito-san, Saurabh, Anna, and Vinod join the CYFIRMA family. Each leader is armed with a unique set of experience and expertise, and collectively, we now have a top-notch team to take CYFIRMA to the next level of growth,” said Kumar Ritesh, CYFIRMA’S Chairman and CEO. “As a digital business enabler, we have a mission to help organizations rethink cybersecurity strategy and reinvent cyber-risk management. We want to equip governments and businesses with advance threat intelligence to strengthen their organizational resilience so they can deliver successful innovation and growth. With the new leaders on-board, we are now ready to scale the business and be the cybersecurity partner of choice for every forward-thinking organization.”

These six new senior appointments, under the leadership of Kumar Ritesh, will chart new growth in the areas of sales, marketing, service delivery, and operations. Their combined experience will see the company accelerating the development of its flagship product, Cyber Intelligence Analytics Platform (CAP v2.0), bringing innovative solutions to clients across multiple geographies, amplifying its brand and opening new markets.

Gosuke Nakae will lead the company’s alliance and channel strategy to build a strong partner ecosystem as well as overseeing corporate development efforts. Nakae comes with over 30 years’ experience managing global businesses across the ICT industry. In his prior role as President and CEO of Mitsubishi France S.A., he built successful alliances with cross-cultural businesses and put the company on a growth trajectory. Today, Nakae brings his executive expertise in the satellite and space, national security, and cybersecurity domains to CYFIRMA international clients.

Shuhei Igarashi is a sales and business development veteran with over two decades of solution selling experience in the IT industry. Igarashi was previously leading sales with technology giants IBM, McAfee, and Splunk. He has helped companies shape their cybersecurity strategies with his consulting expertise and will oversee client acquisition and account management in Japan.

Koichi Saito is a proven sales leader in the cybersecurity and threat intelligence domain. He brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, holding various responsibilities across the business. Before joining CYFIRMA, Saito was the sales leader for FireEye K.K. with the remit to manage and grow large enterprise accounts in the high-tech and manufacturing industries. A proven sales maverick, Saito has held sales and business development positions with MessageLabs Japan, Symantec K.K., AMD, MCI Japan, and Nippon Information and Communication.

As President of Delivery and Operations, Saurabh Lal will oversee all service delivery and technical operations of CAP v2.0. He has over two decades of global industry experience in helping businesses improve IT operations and service delivery with extensive accolades for running Cybersecurity Operations & Delivery. He had held leadership roles with Prudential, BHP, and Nokia.

Anna Koh has been appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Enablement overseeing CYFIRMA’s branding and marketing strategy. She has helped IBM and Acclivis Technologies and Solutions define their brand and chart their digitization journeys. In a prior role, she oversaw the company’s branding and marketing efforts, contributing towards the increased valuation of the company and the ensuing merger with a global telco.

Heading Product Engineering is Vinod KM. Vinod is a senior technology and software development leader across technical management, product development, and software architecture. He brings with him 21 years’ experience helping organizations realize their business strategies by developing innovative products across banking, finance, procurement, field force automation and retail cybersecurity.

All appointments take immediate effect.

About CYFIRMA

Headquartered in Singapore and Tokyo, CYFIRMA is a leading Predictive Cyber Threat Visibility & Intelligence Platform company. Its cloud-based AI and ML powered Cyber Intelligence Analytics Platform (CAP) v2.0 helps organizations proactively identify potential threats at the planning stage of cyberattacks, offers deep insights into their cyber landscape, and amplifies preparedness by keeping the organization’s cybersecurity posture up-to-date, resilient, and ready against upcoming attacks.

CYFIRMA works with many Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices and teams located in Singapore, Tokyo, and India.

