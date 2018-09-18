  • Download mobile app

18 Sep 2018

  • SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for routine health checkup
  • ED has registered a money laundering case against Karnataka State Minister D. K. Shivakumar
  • Pulwama, J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF camp, Two jawans got injured in the attack
  • Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria
  • Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief citing health issues
  • Bishop Franco Mulakkal has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court
  • FIR has been filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
  • Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM and other AAP MLAs have also been summoned.
CYNORA Presents the Status of the Blue TADF Technology for Displays at the OLEDs World Summit 2018

by businesswireindia.com

September 18, 2018

Business Wire India

CYNORA, a leader in TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) materials for next-generation OLEDs, presents the latest TADF technology updates and new achievements in deep-blue materials at the OLEDs World Summit in San Francisco, on September 18 – 20, 2018.

 

OLEDs are on the way to dominate the display market for TV and mobile applications. But a high-efficiency deep-blue emitter for display is mandatory to reach the full potential of the OLED technology. Current state-of-the-art materials and technologies have been unable to bring such a deep-blue material for many years. CYNORA is leading the development of a new technology: TADF. CYNORA is the first company to demonstrate high-efficiency deep-blue materials for OLED display, which can solve the current blue problem.

 

The innovative TADF technology can be used in several approaches, either in a self-emitting approach or in several co-emitting approaches, such as hyper-fluorescence among others. Andreas Haldi will present these approaches in his talk at the OLEDs World Summit.

 

“OLED displays request a specific deep-blue material”, says Thomas Baumann, CYNORA’s CSO, “This deep blue is much more challenging than any other color such as skly-blue, green or red. CYNORA is addressing all TADF approaches for deep blue: self-emitting as well as co-emitting.”

 

“Our strategy is to start with the most challenging material for OLED displays: deep blue. Then we will use our blue know-how to develop the less challenging highly efficient green and red materials rapidly”, says Andreas Haldi, CYNORA’s CMO.

 

Andreas Haldi will present the newest deep-blue TADF development for displays at the OLEDs World Summit on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

 

About CYNORA

 

CYNORA is a leader in TADF technology. The company's focus is on high-efficiency OLED emitter systems. With a multidisciplinary team of more than 110 TADF experts, CYNORA has developed a robust IP strategy with 150 granted patents and expects portfolio of 1000 patents within the next 2 years. CYNORA has established representations in Korea and China and is working closely with its customers on material and device development.

 

www.cynora.com

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

