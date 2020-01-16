Czech Republic Delegation Led by Mr Tomas Petricek, Minister of Foreign Affairs-Czech Republic, Visit Home Credit India to Boost Ties

by businesswireindia.com

With the aim of strengthening bilateral and economic ties between Czech Republic and India, Mr Tomáš Petříček, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic and Mr Milan Hovorka, Ambassador, Embassy of the Czech Republic, today visited the leading International consumer finance provider – Home Credit Finance, to applaud the team for successfully completing 7 years in India and boost ties between the two countries.



Home credit has reached out to first-time borrowers and has successfully increased its strong customer base of 10 million customers in India. Mr Tomáš Petříček accompanied by Mr Milan Hovorka visited Home Credit India office in Gurgaon and held a brief interaction with officials of Home Credit India, including its Chief Executive Officer Ondrej Kubik.



On the occasion, Mr. Ondrej Kubik, Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit India said; “We’re honored by the gracious presence of Mr Tomáš Petříček and Mr Milan Hovorka. Their kind words have motivated the Home Credit India team to achieve several milestones in the near future. It gives us immense pleasure to host the delegation from the Czech Republic as the visit holds great significance with the growing business links between the two countries. We at Home Credit continue to remain committed to our vision of making dreams affordable for India and driving financial inclusion in the country.”



India’s relations with the Czech Republic have always been warm and friendly. India's trade and cultural relations with the Czech Republic have a long history as the two countries continue to strengthen with frequent exchange of visits by academicians, artists, businessmen and political leaders.

Source: Businesswire