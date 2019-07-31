  • Download mobile app
31 Jul 2019
D. Rajkumar CMD BPCL Acclaimed as One of the Top 100 “Most Influential Chief Executives” in the World

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2019

Mr. D. Rajkumar, our Chairman & Managing Director (C&MD), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has been acclaimed as one of the top 100 “Most Influential CEOs” in the world, by the CEOWORLD Magazine.

 

Mr. D. Rajkumar, Chairman & Managing Director (C&MD)

 

An alumnus from IIT, Madras and IIM, Bangalore, Mr. Rajkumar has been at the helm of BPCL, as its C&MD since October 2016. During his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Mr. Rajkumar has spearheaded BPCL’s upstearm aspirations successfully and has excelled in the Engineering & Projects space.

 

Under his dynamic leadership, the BPCL Group has achieved historic milestones, chief amongst them being conferment of the Maharatna status, receipt of the prestigious Star PSU Award, incorporation of BPCL’s wholly owned Gas subsidiary – BGRL, substantial advancements in the Petrochemicals business, expansion of footprints in Renewables and a revamped R&D Strategy.

 

A transformational leader and a visionary to the core, Mr. Rajkumar firmly believes that people are the key to an organization’s progress and prosperity. With the mantra of “Always on Strategy”, he has transformed the strategic thinking of the Corporation. Astute and incisive, he inspires people to strive for excellence, without losing sight of BPCL’s core purpose of ‘Energising lives’.

Source: Newsvior

