‘Daily Excelsior’ Biggest English Newspaper of Jammu Kashmir Bags Honour at 4th Worldwide Impact Award – 2019

Launched by the National Institute of Engineering & Research (NIER), New Delhi, the Fourth edition of the Worldwide Impact Awards – 2019 was organized recently at the Russian Centre of Science & Culture, Embassy of Russian Federation, New Delhi. The awards recognize excellence in journalism and felicitates representatives from Corporate Houses, Publishers/Publications, Professional Leaders, and Entrepreneurs and even individuals for their continued commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for growth across sectors.

From Right to Left Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha – Director General, NIER, Mr. Anu Malik – Music Director & amp; Singer presenting Explanatory Journalism Award to Dr. H.S. Paul – Delhi Bureau Chief, and Sharan Kaur – Chief Manager (Delhi Office), Daily Excelsior

As part of a grand ceremony, Daily Excelsior – the largest circulated English daily of Jammu & Kashmir region was conferred with the award for “Explanatory Journalism – 2019” for its factual, detailed and easy reporting on matters of regional and national importance. The Award was given to Dr. H. S. Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief and Sharan Kaur, Chief Manager (Delhi Office), Daily Excelsior by noted Music Director and Singer – Anu Malik and Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha – Director General, NIER.

Expressing his views on the felicitation, Dr. H. S. Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief, Daily Excelsior said, “It is an honour for the management of Daily Excelsior to receive such a recognition. We are a household name in the region and millions of readers look up to us as far credible media reporting is concerned. This win inspires us to continually put in our best and keep the spirit of journalism flying high.”

The award ceremony was graced by Swamy Sachidanand Tirath, Acharya Shailesh Tiwari (of International fame) along with hundreds of people from different walks of life. A play Dastak was also performed by a group of more than 60 youths at the beginning of the Award Ceremony.

About Daily Excelsior

Excelsior, as the name suggests, has always excelled professionally since its inception in the year 1965. This English newspaper that was started by Late Sh. S. D. Rohmetra is presently headed by renowned brothers namely Kamal Rohmetra – Publisher and Neeraj Rohmetra – Executive Editor. It has carved a significant niche among the educated class of readers by virtue of its in-depth & investigative reporting in the state of J&K and other adjoining states of Northern India.

Daily Excelsior has grown its way to the top of the journalism, which has also been acknowledged by many institutes. Recently, it was bestowed with Best CSR Communication Award at SAARC DAC Award 2019.

Dr. H. S. Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior, told the media reporters that in the past, newsman from the topmost publishing house of Jammu – Daily Excelsior has been bestowed with several awards like – State Award of Jammu & Kashmir in the category of Outstanding Media Person and Chief Minister’s Vigilance Medal, Journalist of the Year Award, State Award for Outstanding Contribution in Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVE – VP), Outstanding Media Persona etc.

About Worldwide Impact Awards

Organized By AKVK Media Corp., Partnered by ACS Media Corp. & Powered by National Institute for Education & Research, Worldwide Impact Awards have been instituted to encourage excellence and are aimed to salute remarkable business leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals in the corporate sector, healthcare sector, service providers and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategics. 4th Worldwide Impact Awards 2019, are the authoritative awards giving recognition to those who have made a difference and created an edge above peers.