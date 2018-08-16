Dalal Street Investment Journal Launches Its CFO Special – 2018 Edition for This Year

by businesswireindia.com

Are we going to get stronger from here on or weaker in terms of corporate balance sheets and economy?

Are the corporate balance sheets immune from the risks of global trade war and where is the Indian currency headed vis-à-vis USD?

India’s leading investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has announced on Thursday the launch of its annual CFO (Chief Financial Officer) special edition. CFOs are often the most trusted management resource for the investors. Leading CFOs of Corporate India interacted with the DSIJ TEAM and shared their company’s vision and strategies in this CFO special edition.Investors must be asking themselves-In this annual edition, while these questions are important for investors, there are many things an investor would want to know from a corporate insider, including capex plans, organic or inorganic expansion plans, future growth outlook etc. In this special edition, we have the insiders in the form of CFOs of major corporations in India being candid with us, sharing their optimism and outlook for the economy and their vision for their own company."CFOs are the real insider. They give you the true perspective on their company and industry. No analysis can be complete without interacting with the CFO of that organization. In this issue DSIJ has done just that and we are sure the readers will benefit from the insightful advises shared by the plethora of CFOs covered."Overall, the India growth story is intact as per the financial captains of Corporate India. The focus areas for almost all of the CFOs is growth, corporate governance, keeping margins intact and continuously concentrating on improving market share.Source: Businesswire