Dalal Street Investment Journal Launches "PSU Compendium 2018"

by businesswireindia.com

Dalal Street Investment Journal’s (DSIJ) Managing Director, Rajesh V Padode, announced the launch of the “PSU Compendium 2018”, an annual compendium on Indian Public sector enterprises – The Building Blocks of the Country. The issue has been made available on 10December 2018. The compendium has a strong distribution among key stake holders in the Indian PSU fraternity and has longer shelf life of more than one year.This coveted annual compendium is yet another effort of DSIJ family to give much more exposure to PSUs which includes Finance, Insurance, Listed & Unlisted companies, and give information about their performance to investors, policy makers, bureaucrats and common man so that they can take informed decision about them. This annual publication will put forward the real performance of PSUs in a very lucid, concise and logical manner so that it can be used by many people as a ready reckoner for PSU and PSU banks as well. The effort in releasing this product would prove beneficial for various stakeholders of the PSUs and will make it an interesting read.Dalal Street Investment Journal always remained to be the torchbearer of the media fraternity that always regards the performances of these Kohinoors of Modern India at a high pedestal and building a positive perception about them at the bourses and on ground as well.Source: Businesswire