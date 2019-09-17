Dalmia Cement Unveils New Brand Positioning – ‘FUTURE TODAY’

by businesswireindia.com

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, India’s leading cement company for over eight decades, today unveiled a new brand identity and positioning through a national marketing campaign. The new positioning,recognizes Dalmia Cement’s technological innovation in manufacturing cement and its pioneering efforts in nation building.Recognising the company’s heritage, and its evolution to India’s most technologically advanced cement producer,said, “Dalmia Cement is globally recognised for producing the world’s greenest cement, and has been synonymous with path-breaking innovations in manufacturing Cement for 80 years now. With the launch of Future Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the nation, and we will further build on our promise of exceeding consumers’ expectations.”“Dalmia Cement is already a strong brand with significant market share. With Future Today, we are crystallising our promise to consumers beyond offering a great product. For far too long, cement purchase in India has been a low involvement decision. As India’s demographic make-up changes, individual home builders are making more informed choices. Be it a one room house or a mega infrastructure project, Dalmia Cement will continue to stay at the forefront of construction science, and give shape to our shared future.”Speaking about the campaign,said, “When we started speaking to consumers and internal stakeholders, we realised Dalmia Cement’s first mover status on every front. The new integrated campaign helps the brand move away from category conventions of using humour or hyperbole to demonstrate functionality. Discerning customers today want to determine why they choose one brand over another. Our new campaign gives them believable reasons to do so. And it offers influencers and channel partners a new lens to look at our brand.”Click on the link to view the TV commercials:AirstripRailway SleeperDalmia Cement is one of the largest producers of speciality cement products in India, offering individual and institutional customers a wide variety of products across the country. The brand also offers products under the Dalmia DSP and Konark brands in key markets. The new positioning launches through a 360° marketing campaign across the country during the festive season, including a virtual reality experience, perhaps a category first.Source: Businesswire