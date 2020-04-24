  • Download mobile app
24 Apr 2020, Edition - 1746, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Violence erupts in West Bengal’s Alipurduar while attempting to cremate a COVID suspected person who had died.
  • Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar requesting him to make basic arrangements for nearly 1000 fishermen who’re stranded in Iran.
  • 75 COVID-19 positive cases & 3 related deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Darshan Patel, an Indian Born American Businessman Supports Families and Daily-Wage Earners in India

by businesswireindia.com

April 24, 2020

Business Wire India

Darshan Patel, an Indian born American Businessman and Partner of Patel Brothers, Dallas region, the largest Indian-American supermarket chain in the United States pledges to help Indian families and daily wage earners who are affected with the ongoing pandemic COVID 19.
 
The Indo-American businessman announced his intention to help underprivileged families and daily wage earners in his hometown Gujarat and across India in association with India’s leading NGO Smile Foundation to provide Dry Ration and Basic Necessity Kit to vulnerable families in the current times arising out of COVID 19.
 
Mr Darshan Patel said, “I believe that in such challenging times, it is important for me to come forward and support my country and countrymen as much as possible. I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance through NGOs and local help during this critical period and support the country that has contributed to my success and growth.”
 
“I urge all Indians to come forward and contribute whatever possible and help the nation to fight coronavirus together,” Mr. Patel added.
 
With the closure of all commercial activities and movement restriction due to lockdown, the lives of underprivileged families especially those of daily wage earners have been severely affected due to loss of livelihood. Darshan Patel also pledged to donate Groceries, Daily Essentials, Sanitary Pads, Sanitizers and Masks to all those people who are unable to afford the essential items. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿