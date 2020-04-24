Darshan Patel, an Indian Born American Businessman Supports Families and Daily-Wage Earners in India

by businesswireindia.com

Darshan Patel, an Indian born American Businessman and Partner of Patel Brothers, Dallas region, the largest Indian-American supermarket chain in the United States pledges to help Indian families and daily wage earners who are affected with the ongoing pandemic COVID 19.The Indo-American businessman announced his intention to help underprivileged families and daily wage earners in his hometown Gujarat and across India in association with India’s leading NGO Smile Foundation to provide Dry Ration and Basic Necessity Kit to vulnerable families in the current times arising out of COVID 19.said, “I believe that in such challenging times, it is important for me to come forward and support my country and countrymen as much as possible. I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance through NGOs and local help during this critical period and support the country that has contributed to my success and growth.”“I urge all Indians to come forward and contribute whatever possible and help the nation to fight coronavirus together,” Mr. Patel added.With the closure of all commercial activities and movement restriction due to lockdown, the lives of underprivileged families especially those of daily wage earners have been severely affected due to loss of livelihood. Darshan Patel also pledged to donate Groceries, Daily Essentials, Sanitary Pads, Sanitizers and Masks to all those people who are unable to afford the essential items.Source: Businesswire