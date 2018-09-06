Dassault Systèmes Signs MoU With National Institute of Technology Silchar to Establish NITS Cloud Center for Innovation

Business Wire India
Dassault Systèmes
- Dassault Systèmes to set up 3DEXPERIENCE Knowledge Centers at NIT Silchar to support five key initiatives
- Students and professionals to gain technology skills in aerospace & defense, automotive, civil and mechanical engineering
- Access to 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support India’s workforce of the future
(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Technology Silchar (NITS) to set up the NITS Cloud Center for Innovation at the institute’s campus in Silchar, Assam. The MoU was signed at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum India 2018 in New Delhi.
As part of the MoU, Dassault Systèmes will host five 3DEXPERIENCE Knowledge Centers – Skill Center, Learning Center, Advanced Digital Innovation Labs, Outreach Center and National Centers – at the NITS Cloud Center for Innovation. These will feature project-based and entrepreneurial learning experience, skill development, and research collaboration initiatives. Students and professionals in the field of advanced technology across diversified industries and domains including aerospace and defense, automotive, and civil and mechanical engineering will get hands-on experience with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its industry solution experiences. The NITS Cloud Center for Innovation will also be accredited as an Authorized Certification Center for Dassault Systèmes in the northeastern states of India.
Professor Sivaji Bandyopadhyay, Director and Chairman, Board of Governors, NITS said, “Cloud-based technology learning and open innovation provide a new paradigm to undergraduate, postgraduate students and Ph.D. scholars for seamless academic activities and research. Our students and researchers are already familiar with Dassault Systèmes’ design, simulation, collaboration and manufacturing solutions. With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on Cloud, it is a feasible option to have a comprehensive access to the portfolio. Dassault Systèmes’ proven excellence and experience of running Innovation Centers worldwide as well as access to them through platform-based open innovation will prove to be a boon for some extensive sustainable research practices and will contribute to the developmental needs of the region and country.”
Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “The NITS Cloud Center for Innovation will provide the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to support every stage of the value stream. From academic research to execution of developmental projects in northeastern states, users can engage in collaborative innovation for design and engineering, and simulation with a single point of access in a highly secured environment. Students and researchers at NITS, with seamless access as well as collaboration with global peers, will make NITS a premier global contributor to the workforce of the future in advanced technology areas.
For more information:
Dassault Systèmes’ offerings on the cloud: https://ifwe.3ds.com/cloud/
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
Source: Businesswire