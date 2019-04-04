DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

by businesswireindia.com

DC Administration Services, Inc. has toDC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcomeday announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 28, 2019.

Voting Dealers (for all regions): Voting Non-Dealers (for all regions): Bank of America N.A. AllianceBernstein L.P. Barclays Bank plc Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. BNP Paribas Citadel LLC Citibank, N.A. Elliott Management Corporation Credit Suisse International Pacific Investment Management Co., LLC Deutsche Bank AG Goldman Sachs International JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

