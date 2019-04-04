  • Download mobile app
04 Apr 2019
DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

by businesswireindia.com

April 4, 2019

Business Wire India

DC Administration Services, Inc. has toDC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcomeday announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 28, 2019.

 
Voting Dealers (for all regions):       Voting Non-Dealers (for all regions):
         
Bank of America N.A.       AllianceBernstein L.P.
         
Barclays Bank plc       Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P.
         
BNP Paribas       Citadel LLC
         
Citibank, N.A.       Elliott Management Corporation
         
Credit Suisse International       Pacific Investment Management Co., LLC
         
Deutsche Bank AG        
         
Goldman Sachs International        
         
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.        
         
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.        
         

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

