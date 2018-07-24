Dead fishes found floating in Valankulam lake

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Thousands of dead fishes were found floating in the major pond in the heart of the city on Tuesday.

The people in the area woke up to the smell and shocked to see over thousand fishes floating and lying on the edge of the Valankulam lake.

On information, Corporation officials rushed to the spot and carried out inspection to ascertain the reason for such mass death, police said.

The recent rains has resulted in filling up all the eight ponds in the city, resulting in breeding of large number of fishes in them.

The officials, who spoke to the locals, suspect that release of chemical effluents, such as medical waste and dying effluent, could be one of the causes for the incident. Further investigations are on.