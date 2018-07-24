  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
  • Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
  • Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
  • Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
  • MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
  • J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
  • At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
  • Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
  • Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
  • A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
Travel

Coimbatore

Dead fishes found floating in Valankulam lake

Covai Post Network

July 24, 2018

COIMBATORE: Thousands of dead fishes were found floating in the major pond in the heart of the city on Tuesday.

The people in the area woke up to the smell and shocked to see over thousand fishes floating and lying on the edge of the Valankulam lake.

On information, Corporation officials rushed to the spot and carried out inspection to ascertain the reason for such mass death, police said.

The recent rains has resulted in filling up all the eight ponds in the city, resulting in breeding of large number of fishes in them.

The officials, who spoke to the locals, suspect that release of chemical effluents, such as medical waste and dying effluent, could be one of the causes for the incident. Further investigations are on.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿