Defence Unlimited International Corp. is Hiring Veterans

Defence Unlimited International is one of the fastest growing companies operating within the defence and security space. Defence Unlimited International has adopted a unique outsourced model which integrates multiple partners both individual and corporate, on its projects. This has enabled it to offer and deliver to its clients best of breed bespoke solutions.

Whilst Defence Unlimited is pursuing its drive towards achieving a more global footprint in its operations, the founder, Edward Banayoti firmly reiterates the continued commitment of the company to its existing strategy of identifying and successfully deploying experienced individuals that have served in the military. Individuals and teams with such experience can offer invaluable value added within projects Defence Unlimited are active in or are in the process of executing. "We take pride in our track record of offering numerous opportunities to Veterans who have served their country, giving such individuals who have heeded a patriotic call, an opportunity to add significant value to projects that require their skills and experience within the private sector."

Any person or teams with experience within the defence and security sector who possess an entrepreneurial mind-set should get in touch with us by sending their credentials to our recruitment team at the following address: [email protected].

Our interest is in individuals across a wide skill spectrum with military, security, civil protection and law enforcement experience. A non-exhaustive list includes analysts, geopolitics, cybersecurity, business development, security, technology, team leaders, engineering, maintenance, R&D, etc. Our recruitment team is looking forward to enable you to access opportunities that may be available for you.

For any specific projects, please feel free to contact us on the following email: [email protected].

