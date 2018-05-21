Dell Technologies Accelerates Partner Business Growth with Broader Offerings and Increased Incentives

by businesswireindia.com

New Dell Technologies Advantage framework for partners to enhance solution selling capabilities across entire Dell Technologies portfolio

New Dell EMC Ready Stack program offers a simplified way to build validated infrastructure stacks based on Dell EMC best-of-breed technologies

New rewards program, rebates and sales enablement tools accelerate and expand partners’ revenue opportunities

High Performance Computing

Data Analytics

Business Applications

Security

Launched at its Global Partner Summit 2018, Dell Technologies is investing in new programs, incentives and solutions designed to fast track its channel partners’ delivery of digital, IT, security and workforce transformations for their customers. The event, co-located alongside Dell Technologies World 2018 in Las Vegas, welcomed more than 5,000 partners.The new Dell Technologies Advantage framework for partners will make it easier for channel partners to work across the Dell Technologies family of businesses with engagement, tools and incentives. While each business will continue to have its own independent program, the new framework’s value-added capabilities and certifications enhance the ability to more easily and efficiently deliver positive business outcomes from across the Dell Technologies portfolio.The new framework also will complement the core Dell EMC Partner Program, which includes new capabilities, offerings and incentives for partners. These added capabilities validate the program’s continued commitment to deliver on Dell EMC’s promise to be Simple, Predictable and Profitable. The new additions build on the Dell EMC Channel’s year-over-year double-digit revenue growth, while offering new opportunities to Dell EMC partners worldwide.In addition, partners who have achieved Titanium Black status in the Dell EMC Partner Program will see their status recognized across the family of businesses. Titanium Black partners represent the uppermost echelon of companies working closely with Dell Technologies. This year, Swisscom and Itochu have achieved Titanium Black status, joining Atea, Bechtle, CDW, Computacenter, FusionStorm, Insight, SHI and WWT.“Partners sit at the forefront of helping customers embrace Digital Transformation. At its core, the Dell Technologies business addresses this need and uniquely enables partners with the products, services, financing and programs to make them successful,” said. “We’ve seen tremendous growth and momentum over the past year. Our partners continue to grow their businesses; however, we know there is still massive opportunity in front of us. The products and programs announced at Dell Technologies World 2018 will enable our partners to broaden their capabilities and to grow even faster. Our top priority is helping partners solve their customers’ complex digital challenges.”Talking about the significance of the Partner Program to Dell EMC India,said “Channel partners, system integrators and distributors have played a critical role in empowering Dell EMC’s customers on their path towards Digital Transformation. The Dell EMC Partner Program has been instrumental in ensuring profitability and scale for all our partners in India and across the globe. We believe that the partner program will further catalyse our go-to-market strategy and growth of the business. We are committed to become the industry’s most trusted advisor to our customers.”Dell EMC understands the opportunities for partners around services and emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT). To that end, the company will begin introducing new Solutions Competency offerings in 2018. Building on the initial competencies introduced last year, Dell EMC channel partners now will have access to four new Solutions Competencies in the second half of the year.Available now is the new Internet of Things (IoT) Solution Competency. Others to be added throughout the year will include:In addition to the new Solutions Competencies, Dell EMC will also expand services deployment competencies, which enable partners to grow faster and increase revenue. In the last year, Dell EMC partners who have leveraged these deployment competencies have seen a 2x increase in their average deal size.Dell Financial Services’ Flexible Consumption Models offer significant economic benefits and incremental margin. Specifically, this can include a reduced entry point for the Flex on Demand solution across the Dell EMC storage portfolio, enabling partners to help their midrange customers run consumption-based, all-flash storage without needing custom configuration. This speeds storage deployments and broadens the midrange customer opportunity for flexible consumption solutions.Additionally, Dell EMC is enhancing the company’s lucrative incentive program to help fuel new business specifically for channel partners. These enhancements will introduce new ways for partners to streamline processes and increase both revenue and time-to-value from sales of Dell EMC solutions.The Dell EMC MyRewards Program, an opt-in, points-based reward program for Dell EMC Solution Provider sales representatives and system engineers, will replace the existing Partner Advantage and Sell & Earn programs. This new program will offer bigger and better promotions with up to 3x bonus payout and simplified, express claiming globally. The Dell EMC Partner Program also is delivering enhanced rebates focused on driving new business, storage refresh and attaching Pro-Support Plus to storage.The new demo program provides tiered partners with the ability to use earned MDF to purchase any storage, converged infrastructure, hyper-converged infrastructure and data protection solutions at a discount.The Proof of Concept (POC) program removes complexity around partner-led POCs, streamlining the approval process and enabling Titanium partners to independently lead POCs at end-user locations with no-cost hardware, software, pro-support and shipping.The new IT Transformation campaign helps tell the connected story, positions business outcomes and drives consultative selling, all positioning the value of the Dell Technologies portfolio. Through this initiative, Dell EMC will deliver marketing content organized across the buyer’s journey and giving partners access to industry analyst research to build their business case based on customer outcomes and business benefits.Source: Businesswire