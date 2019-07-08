Dell Technologies Announces the Launch of Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) Chapter in India

by businesswireindia.com

Dell, as a part of its Women’s Entrepreneur Network, launched the first India chapter of DWEN in Bangalore. The event saw 45+ women entrepreneurs, influencers and women leaders who are dedicated to building high-growth companies, came together and discuss women entrepreneurship in India. Dell Technologies is on a quest to connect female entrepreneurs across the globe with networks, sources of capital, knowledge and technology, giving them the power to do more.The first India chapter of DWEN brought together women from various diverse backgrounds and industries. Jessie Paul, CEO – Paul Writer delivered a keynote on the importance of building a personal brand. Further, the event brought together some powerful women voices on a panel discussion around the theme,The panel was graced by Pavitra Chalam, Founder & Director at CurleyStreet Media, Salma Moosa, Chairperson, Startups Club Services Pvt Ltd, Vani Sharma, Managing Partner, TransNational Training Solutions and Sandhya Mendonca, Founder, MD and Chief Editor, Raintree Media.“At Dell, our mission is to empower women across the globe by removing barriers to entrepreneurship, accelerating positive change that allows them to thrive. Launching the DWEN India chapter is an opportunity to foster a transformational environment for women entrepreneurs in the country. The platform provided by DWEN enables women entrepreneurs to learn from and support each other, and foster the growth of this community. Recognizing the unique challenges and leveraging this platform to convert them into opportunities will certainly help accelerate their representation within India’s startup ecosystem,” said, Vice President, Dell Digital and APJ CIO Leader, Dell Technologies.The event highlighted the need for more women startups in India, challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and why platforms like DWEN are important for the women entrepreneurs to grow and bring together like-minded women to flourish in their respective fields.Dell Technologies has a long-standing commitment to support women’s empowerment, connecting women entrepreneurs with access to capital, networks and technology to grow their business. By conducting this regional outreach, Dell Technologies hopes that women across the globe will have more opportunity to be part of the formal economy and contribute to peaceful economic development within their communities and the region.Source: Businesswire