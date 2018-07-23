Dellywood Announces Mr, Miss and Mrs India 2018

Business Wire India Dellywood
organized the Grand Finale of Mr, Miss and Mrs India 2018
at Crowne Plaza Rohini, New Delhi. Varun Soni from Mount Abu Rajasthan
was declared as the winner of Dellywood Mr India 2018. Dellywood Mr India
1st
Runner-up was Bharat Thirthani
from Bhopal. Anurag Saini
was the 2nd
Runner-up from Gurgaon.
Ritu Santuka from Bhubaneswar
was declared as Dellywood Miss India 2018. Namrata Roseline
1st Runner-up from Bangalore and Rimpa Ghosh 2nd
Runner-up from Kolkata.
Amrita Paghadal from Nagpur was declared as Dellywood Mrs India 2018
. Anshu Gupta 1st
Runner-up and 2nd
Runner-up was Beauty Vig from Ranchi.
The top 3 finalists showcased their knowledgeable skills for the last time at a massive star-studded finale. On this occasion, Arbaaz Khan
was the chief guest and the contest was judged by renowned celebrities like Aditi Govitrikar, Sara Khan, Vikas Verma, Kishwar, Mahima Makwana, Ridhi Dogra and more.
"All contestants were good and they gave their best. Winning and losing is a part of the competition but taking part in the competition itself is a big thing," said Arbaaz Khan.
"The aim of the pageant is to look for a woman who is a combination of glamour, willpower, confidence, and intelligence. Beauty is no longer restricted to physical appearance. Inner beauty and intelligence are equally important to represent a woman of this era," said Mr Vinod Ahlawat,
Director, Dellywood.
Contestants form 67 cities have participated in the programme.
Four rounds were being conducted before reaching to the final level of the contest. The first round was the introduction round followed by the elimination and the second round was the theme round. Later, the third round was the question-answer round. Each jury member had asked 3 questions to every contestant. The last and the final round was a common-question round.
During the programme, Vinod Ahlawat launched their Dellywood App, and also announced the date of 2019 audition that will start in the month of Sep 2018 wherein interested candidates can log on to www.dellywood.in or directly apply from Dellywood app.
The selected 15 contestants were being groomed for the finale by famous Choreographer Mr Babla Kathuria
, for a whole week. "When they were selected they were raw and in the beginning, they did not know much about posture, stance and walking the ramp. However, I am amazed by their inquisitive nature and the desire to learn things," said Babla Kathuria
.
Source: Businesswire