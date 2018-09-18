Delta Electronics Shrinks Power Supply with Transphorm’s High-Voltage GaN FETs

by businesswireindia.com

Transphorm Inc. and Delta Electronics disclosed today that the power supply unit (PSU) manufacturer’s newest innovation comes from practical use of Transphorm’s high-voltage (HV) GaN FETs. Delta’s latest 80Plus Platinum 800 Watt PSU now offers a backup lithium-ion battery. Should a data center lose power, the PSU’s battery will keep connected servers running for one minute—long enough to allow for a proper power down sequence. The use of GaN enabled Delta to reduce the power system size by ~25 percent, allowing for battery inclusion within a CRPS form factor.

The advanced design comes from Delta’s deepening experience working with GaN power semiconductors in an effort to equip customers with high performing power solutions. The decision to use HV GaN devices depended partly on meeting new product reliability and power density objectives. Additionally, Delta sought to successfully repurpose its existing PSU design—a standard PFC continuous-conduction mode (CCM) boost converter.

Gallium Nitride use within the server power supply market is ramping. Research firm Yole Développement projects the market’s growth to reach approximately $50 million by 2022. This would position server power supplies as the third largest segment within the total GaN power device market (~$450 million by 2022) behind broad industrial power supplies1.

About Delta Electronics

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Transphorm

Transphorm (transphormusa.com) designs, manufactures, and sells the highest performance, highest reliability GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically-integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every stage: materials and device design and manufacture, fabrication, packaging, reference circuit designs, and application support.

