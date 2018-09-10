Delta India Organized Its 8th Industrial Automation Annual Channel Partner Meet 2018 at Singapore

by businesswireindia.com

Delta Electronics India organized its 8th Industrial Automation Channel Partner Meet in Singapore during 30th August – 2nd Sept 2018.

This strategic annual meet between Industrial Automation Business Group of Delta India and its partners is aimed to appraise the channel partners about Delta’s latest product offerings and future prospects.

Attended by a large gathering of channel partners from across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, senior management from Delta and employees from Delta India Industrial Automation, the 4-day schedule was a mix of business with fun and site-seeing. Delta’s team discussed the emerging market trends and opportunities with its growing base of partners during the event and updated the new and upcoming technologies from Delta to all the attendees. On this occasion, Delta honored its partners who have shown exceptional performance.

Mr. Manish Walia, Head of Industrial Automation Business Group – Delta India thanked the channel partners for their consistent support and assured them all possible assistance from Delta India. Speaking on the occasion he said, “We see a consistently growing Industrial Automation business in India

Our Channel Partners have played a very significant part in the success of Delta’s Industrial Automation Business in India. This meeting helped us to connect with our partners to discuss emerging opportunities and how to cultivate these available opportunities

With its extensive range of industrial automation products in the industry, Delta is strongly positioned to aggressively promote its innovation strength in the Indian market. Since its inception in India, Delta has secured a place in the Indian industrial automation market as a renowned and reliable brand, offering a complete range of automation products. Delta’s products are time tested and renowned globally among customers in terms of reliability and efficiency.

