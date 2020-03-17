Delta Releases 120W and 150W AC/DC Desktop Adapters for Industrial Equipment

by businesswireindia.com

ADT-120A / ADT-150A / ADT-150B are the newest models released under the ADT Series, with 120W/12V, 150W/12V and 150W/24V single outputs. They meet the US DoE (Department of Energy) Level VI and EU CoC (Code of Conduct) Tier 2 energy efficiency requirements with levels up to 92%. No-load power consumption of 0.15W @ 115Vac and 230Vac input.



ADT-120 and ADT-150 have a wide operating temperature range from -10°C to +60°C with full power up to +40°C. They conform to major international safety standards according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 approval for ITE. In addition, they also meet the EMI approvals to EN 55032 Class B. Suitable applications include general industrial applications, telecommunication and Point-of-Sale equipment.

Highlights & Features Meet efficiency DoE Level VI & CoC Tier 2

No load power consumption < 0.15 W

Efficiency levels up to 92%

Fully enclosed plastic case

Protection: short circuit / over voltage / overload / over temperature