Delta to Demonstrate Its State-of-the-Art Display Solutions at InfoComm India 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Delta, a global provider in power and thermal management technologies and a leading player in display solutions, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of displays solutions for varied applications at InfoComm India 2019. InfoComm India, one of the premier show catering to latest professional Audio Visual and Experiential Communications, will be held in Mumbai during 18-20 Sep. Delta’s showcases include advanced 80” 4K Laser DLPVideo wall, fully supporting the 4K resolution, 4K control system including 3rd Generation Distributive Vision Control System, DVCSand Fine Pitch LED Displays.One of the major feature of Delta’s showcases at the show is4K DLPLaser Video Wall. The state-of-the-art Delta 4K Laser Video wall solution features an xtra slim form factor, 638mm-depth, an unmatched 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, a high brightness of 4,000 lumens and a brightness uniformity greater than 98 percent. Its built-in Intelli-Sense function monitors the various parameters of the system and automatically performs real-time adjustments for 24×7 operations. The Laser Video Wall is leading in the industry to offer a certified IP6X protection rating and an optical sealed engine for up to 100,000 hours of worry-free operation.DVCS is a high-performance Distributive control system designed to fulfill the sophisticated needs of control room applications to ensure a perfect continuity of images across multiple cubes. DVCSGen. 3 is capable of handling 4K resolution input and output with 60 frames per second (fps) performance. This platform, which can manage multiple video sources on a single display, enlarge a single video signal to multiple displays or enable centralized control of several video walls, creates an unparalleled reliable, flexible and scalable display solution capable of fulfilling critical applications, such as utilities, surveillance, disaster control and traffic supervision.The indoor Fine Pitch LED Displays of 1.5mm pixel pitch showcased in a larger-than-life size, takes Delta’s display solutions to the next level. With high contrast, high refresh rate, fast response time and a high motion rate, the Fine Pitch LED offers a true-to-life display. With advantages including low power consumption, longevity, seamless integration, compactness, energy efficiency and ultra-high resolution, this LED Display is suitable for large conference centers, cinemas, transportation and retail applications.Source: Businesswire