Delta's Cost Effective 35-350W PMT2 Series in Low Profile Design

Delta PMT2 panel mount power supply
series now offers power ratings of 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 150W, 350W single output and 75W dual output. A wide range of 12V to 48V outputs are available for 35-350W models, while the two 75W dual output models are available in 5V/12V and 5V/24V. This series is designed based on a common profile of ≤ 30mm height and can withstand shock and vibration requirements (in accordance to IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-6 respectively). Despite the smaller form factor, the PMT2 can still operate a wide temperature range from -30°C to +70°C. The lightning surge immunity meets IEC 61000-4-5, Level 4 (CM: 4kV, DM: 2kV).
Safety approvals includes IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC 60950-1 while most models meet IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-2-16 for household electrical appliances safety approvals. EMI standard complies to EN 55032, Class B.
Highlights & Features
- Household appliance approvals according to IEC/EN 60335-1, IEC/EN 61558-1 and IEC/EN 61558-2-16 (Except 350W models)
- OVC III and Pollution Degree 3 (Except 350W models)
- No load power consumption
- < 0.3W for 35W, 50W, 75W, 100W, 75W Dual models
- < 0.5W for 150W models
- < 0.75W for 350W models
- Low profile design: ≤ 30mm height
- Wide operating temp -30°C to 70°C (Support -40°C cold start)
- Conforms to harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A
- High MTBF > 700,000 hrs per Telcordia SR-332
