Delta’s New 75W DIN Rail Power Supply at 27mm Wide

Business Wire India
Delta introduces the slimmest model in the Lyte series
of DIN rail power supply.
It is a 75W DIN rail at 27mm wide. It comes with 12V (DRL-12V75W1AZ), 24V (DRL-24V75W1AZ) and 48V (DRL-48V75W1AZ) output voltages, which can easily fit into a space-constrained control panel. Based on a convection-cooled design, the Lyte series operates between -20°C to +70°C, with full power available from -10°C to +50°C at 230Vac. It allows cold start at -30°C even in extreme condition. The overcurrent protection is designed to operate in constant current mode, which makes the product suitable for inductive and capacitive load applications.
The 75W Lyte series is certified according to safety standards IEC 60950-1, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC 61010-1. In addition, they also meet the EMI approvals to EN 55032 Class B and are fully RoHS compliant for environmental protection.
Highlights & Features
- Universal AC input voltage range
- Built-in constant current circuit for reactive loads
- Up to 90% efficiency
- Full power from -10°C to +50°C @ 230Vac with -30°C Cold Start
- Compliance to SEMI F47 @ 200Vac
- NEC Class 2 / Limited Power Source (LPS) certified (DRL-24V75W1AZ & DRL-48V75W1AZ)
We introduce new models on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at [email protected]
or visit www.DeltaPSU.com
Source: Businesswire