20 Sep 2018, Edition - 1164, Thursday

Delta's Next-Generation Technologies Enable the World's First 8K 25,000-Lumen DLP Projector Launched in India

by businesswireindia.com

September 20, 2018

Business Wire India
Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions and a pioneer in display technologies, announced today, at InfoComm India Summit 2018, the launch of the world’s first 8K 25,000 lumen DLP® projector, along with Digital Projection International Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Digital Projection"), an associate company of Delta and a global provider of high-calibre display solutions. The first-of-its-kind Digital Projection INSIGHT Laser 8K leverages Delta’s cutting-edge display, power supply and thermal management solutions, such as its laser light source, signal processor, and unique algorithm to provide a seamless, industry-leading 33-megapixel resolution image, made it especially for public viewing, broadcasting, planetarium, simulation and visualization applications.
 
Mr. Jeff Fu, General Manager of Delta’s Display Solutions Business Unit said, “The INSIGHT Laser 8K projector sets a milestone in the emerging large venue projection market. We look forward to delivering a truly immersive experience to our audience and help them witness the high performance and power of 33 million pixels. The INSIGHT LASER 8K is more capable than just producing an incredible amount of resolution and is proving to be a worthy asset for a number of solutions across verticals. Digital Projection is committed to pushing the boundaries of visual experience.”
 
Mr. Hemant Agarwal, Director of Delta’s Display Solutions Business Unit said, “Customers today want a viewing experience that reproduces the big screen quality and entertainment at their fingertips.  The new 8K projector leverages Delta’s eco-friendly laser light source, thermal management and high-efficiency power supply technologies will give users an unforgettable viewing experience while saving power. With this entrant, we are creating a unique segment in the digital projection category. We are confident that the crisp and eye-catching content will satisfy the most discerning users across the world.”
 
The INSIGHT Laser 8K stands out when it comes to performance. Providing an ultra-high 8K resolution (7680 X 4320) of 33 million pixels through 25,000 ANSI lumens of solid-state laser-phosphor illumination. The flagship projector is the ultimate solution for the most elaborate medical, scientific and immersive visualization and large venue applications. In addition to the resolution and brightness performance, it uses proven DLP technology incorporating 3x 1.38" DarkChip™ DMD™ chips and Digital Projection’s ColorMax™ technology to ensure superb colour accuracy and black levels. These are especially vital imaging characteristics when matching projectors in tiled or blended applications.
 
Delta has collaborated with Digital Projection to design and manufacture the world’s first 8K DLP Laser Projector. Delta’s advanced display technology will be more accessible than ever through the unsurpassed technical expertise of Digital Projection’s growing sales and support team.
Source: Businesswire

