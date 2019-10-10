Deltix Announces CryptoCortex Integration with MPC-wallet Provider Curv

by businesswireindia.com

Deltix, Inc. announced that its CryptoCortex digital asset trading platform is integrated with Curv, the cloud-based wallet provider.

Deltix, which launched the CryptoCortex platform in 2018, has been providing quantitative research, analytics and algorithmic trading solutions for equities, futures, options and forex for over 12 years. CryptoCortex provides advanced digital asset-trading capabilities to buy-side discretionary and systematic traders, market makers, OTC desks, exchanges and broker/dealers.

Curv provides a multi-party computing (MPC) digital “hot” wallet solution, which eliminates the burden of managing private keys in securing digital assets. Recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in an article highlighting the power of MPC, Curv can also offer an insured hot wallet, the first of its kind in the crypto space.

“We are delighted that CryptoCortex traders can now use Curv’s MPC wallet solution.” said Ilya Gorelik, Founder & CEO at Deltix. “It provides a powerful and flexible alternative to private key based digital asset storage and access.”

“I’ve been watching CryptoCortex evolve for several years now,” said William Herkelrath, CRO at Curv. “The power of a unified order book, matching engine, and analytical trading suite all within a single platform is significant – and we’re excited to be able to offer a keyless MPC wallet as an integrated element in that ecosystem.”

About Deltix, Inc.

Deltix was founded in 2005 by a group of computer scientists and mathematicians with extensive expertise in sophisticated quantitative and event-driven solutions. With a growing team of over 80 engineers, Deltix provides software and services for quantitative research, algorithmic trading and execution analytics across equities, futures, options, FX, fixed income and digital assets. Deltix provides its solutions to institutional systematic and discretionary buy-side firms, sell-side firms. OTC desks and crypto exchanges. For more information, please see www.deltixlab.com.

About Curv

Curv is setting a new institutional standard for digital asset security, using revolutionary cryptography to deliver the industry's first cloud-based Institutional Digital Asset Wallet Service. Curv's unique, mathematically-secure, keyless platform gives organizations bulletproof protection, instant access, and total autonomy over digital assets. The Curv service also includes the setup, management and maintenance of the blockchain infrastructure, which simplifies the adoption of any digital asset without building or scaling the underlying IT infrastructure. For more information, please see https://curv.co/.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005239/en/

