Demand for Global Education to Rise Despite Uncertainty Says IIE Special Report to Be Shared at IC3 Conference

2018 Annual IC3 Conference to be held on 29-30 August 2018 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi

40 sessions with 100+ speakers from career counselling community, academia, and industry

100 scholarships to be awarded to deserving counselors from under-resourced schools

According to reports by Project Atlas, 2017 and UNESCO, 2017, an estimated 2,78,000 Indian students currently study abroad in 121 countries. Considering India will add up to 300 million people to its workforce in the next two decades, it is important for India to be future-ready.

On the occasion of the annual International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Conference scheduled for 29-30 August 2018 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, the Institute of International Education (IIE) shares a special report. Drawing upon IIE's Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, which is supported by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and Project Atlas, the special report highlights that despite constant change in world dynamics, the demand for an international education has consistently been on the rise and is expected to increase further, reinforcing the need for building strong career and college counseling practices for better guidance to students globally.Informed by the latest trends in global student mobility, the conference is expected to see attendance from over 700+ delegates from leading high schools and global universities across India, South East Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia. With 100+ speakers and over 40 sessions, the 3Edition of the Annual IC3 Conference is all set to provide an engaging platform to discuss new ideas and opportunities in global higher education and student counselling.The two-day event, hosted by KIC UnivAssist and co-hosted by Ashoka University, will be a collaborative effort with content partners such as IIE, EducationUSA, Edu Canada, College Board, British Council, Cambridge Assessment, International Baccalaureate, and NACAC.This year marks a major landmark — the launch of the IC3 Institute. This initiative of IC3 aims to aid better access to career counseling for high school students globally. It provides guidance and training to high schools and colleges to establish dedicated counseling departments.Additionally, IC3 will offer 100 scholarships to deserving counselors from under-resourced schools and help them attend this year's conference. The event will also present the 2edition of the career & college counseling awards to felicitate schools, counselors and universities for their outstanding contributions.Talking about IC3,said, "We have made two major announcements this year — The IC3 Institute launch and introduction of the IC3 Scholarship program. We want to make career counseling accessible and integral to every high school so that the students can make rational and comprehensive decisions about their future. Our goal is to enable the future workforce to take on a multifaceted job market confidently. We are absolutely elated with the response this year and are looking forward to meeting and exchanging ideas with the delegates."Sharing his thoughts on the conference,said, "We are delighted to associate with IC3 Conference as a content partner. Considering that India will add about 300 million people to its workforce in the next two decades, it is reassuring to see IC3's commendable efforts to convene a dialogue that will positively influence the youth to make informed career decisions that not only helps them develop right skills but also empowers them to work in an increasingly uncertain and dynamic global scenario."said, "IC3 has been instrumental in driving awareness for student counseling and enabling members of the higher education ecosystem to come up with creative solutions to transform admissions practices. It has become a movement that aims to empower high schools with professional development opportunities and last mile delivery to ensure that students find the right answers to career related questions."Mr. Karthik Krishnan, Britannica Group, U.S., Global Chief Executive Officer will be the key note speaker. Other distinguished speakers include Vivek Mansukhani, Head, Institute of International Education, India; Anuj Bhasin, Trade Commissioner, Education, High Commission of Canada to India; Dr. Lindsay Addington, Associate Director, International Initiatives, National Association for College Admission Counseling; and Dr. Amrita Dass, Founder Director, Institute for Career Studies to name a few.