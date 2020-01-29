Denenchofufutaba Gakuen, NTT Group Start a Joint Study to Create Smart Campus Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (Hereinafter, NTT), NTT DATA Corporation, NTT COMWARE Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, NTT Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation (Hereinafter, NTT East)) will begin a joint study with Denenchofufutaba Gakuen in order to develop smart campus solutions that will provide safety and security at schools. NTT Group implements technology of public safety solution that will draw on the proven implementation for the City of Las Vegas.

1. Background

In recent years, there have been several crimes and incidents involving students in school facilities, and resulting in requests to improve safety measures in addition to crime prevention activities by national and local governments. Furthermore, with the introduction of new educational guidelines, the workload of teachers is increasing, and there is a growing need for efficient and effective safety measures according to those in the field of school education. In order to respond to such needs, NTT Group aims to develop smart campus solutions that contribute to the strengthening of school safety with Denenchofufutaba Gakuen. This will leverage ICT solutions based on the system integration and application development capabilities of the public safety experience gained by providing smart city solutions*1 to the City of Las Vegas, in the United States.

2. Outline of the Joint Study

This joint study aims to build a data aggregation infrastructure that enables situational awareness of danger in the school by using high-resolution video cameras, audio sensors and IoT devices, analyze and predict dangerous events for students, and verify the solutions that contribute to strengthening school safety measures.

(1) Solution Features

The first step starts with the implementation of a system to monitor and report the traffic of vehicles and establish a system to ensure the safety of students when they move between school buildings. Through the operation of this system, the future needs of safety measures and solutions are studied to create new solutions that enables situation analysis uses AI, machine learning technology and 5G related technology.

The data aggregation infrastructure is built on the architecture of NTT's innovative Cognitive Foundation ®*2, which enables the remote creation, management, and operation of ICT resources, from devices and networks to the cloud.

(2) Points to be verified through Joint Study

Based on the operation of the above solution, the following will be developed with Denenchofufutaba Gakuen.

1) Identification of safety measures in school facilities

2) Identification of technical issues in system integration and operations

3) Creation of solutions using ICT technology

4) Feasibility study as a repeatable campus solution

(3) Period and location of implementation

– Period: Start from February 2020

– Location: Denenchofufutaba Gakuen Campus

(4) Role of each company

NTT Group NTT Overall supervision and coordination among group companies NTT DATA Joint planning, environment set-up and solution implementation

Support for deployment and technical support of smart city solutions as per the City of Las Vegas implementation NTT COMWARE Multi-Orchestrator delivery and technical support NTT Communications Provision of cloud environment and technical support, Support for Multi-Orchestrator installation NTT Ltd Support for deployment and technical support of smart city solutions as per the City of Las Vegas implementation NTT East Provision of access network, support for network related technologies Denenchofu Futaba Gakuen Joint study planning support (Providing issues and needs)



3. For the Future

In the future, with the learning from this joint study with Denenchofufutaba Gakuen, NTT Group will contribute to the enhancement of school safety by creating new smart campus solutions in the second quarter of 2020.

*1 (press release) About the smart city solutions available in Las Vegas, USA

https://www.ntt.co.jp/news2018/1812/181208a.html

*2 "Cognitive Foundation" is a registered trademark of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation in Japan.

