Denodo Recognized in 2020 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that it has been recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, 4 December, 2019 as the only data integration product that was recommended by 100 percent of the reviewers. With an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, Denodo received the second highest ranking of the fifteen eligible vendors for Evaluation and Contracting. It also rated 4.5 out of 5 for Product Capabilities and Integration and Deployment respectively and 4.4 out of 5 for Service and Support*. The complete list of Gartner Peer Insights user reviews and ratings published within the twelve months ending 31st October 2019, can be seen here.

According to Gartner, “The market for data integration tools includes vendors that offer software products to enable the construction and implementation of data access and data delivery infrastructure for a variety of data integration scenarios. For vendors, the demand for traditional data integration capabilities alongside the demand for innovative solutions requires robust, consistent delivery of highly developed solutions. Similarly, data integration tools interoperate and integrate with master data tools, data governance tools and data quality tools.”

Sample and actual reviews from customers include:

“The technology from Denodo is mature, stable and solid, with new desirable features being added quarterly. The pricing model is totally easy and logical (priced per production CPU cores, no other fees other than their optional but superb professional services).” The full review can be seen here.

“Data abstraction, federation, and caching capabilities have worked extremely well. The quality of interactions with the Denodo staff from Sales to Support have been top-notch. The ability to influence the product roadmap has provided a path to help ensure that desired features/capabilities are implemented.” The full review can be seen here.

Denodo was also recognized for the second year as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools placing furthest in completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant this year. This report recognizes that the market for data integration tools “continues to evolve and is supported by strong levels of adoption.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive such high ratings from by our customers as we believe it speaks to the fact that our end customers are extremely satisfied with our product, services and support,” said Ravi Shankar, SVP and CMO, Denodo. “We are constantly striving to ensure our data virtualization platform delivers tremendous value and sincerely thank our customers for their continued confidence and support.”

*Overall Rating and Willingness to Recommend are based on 35 total reviews within one-year period ending October 31, 2019; Product Capabilities is based on 35 reviews; Evaluation and Contracting is based on 27 reviews; Integration and Deployment is based on 33 reviews; and Service & Support is based on 35 reviews.

Sources: Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools, Peer Contributors, 4 December 2019. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, 1 August 2019.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com.

Required Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

