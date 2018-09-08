Developing Connected and Smart Cities of Future

The 4th Annual Sustainable Smart Cities India 2018, conference concluded today at the Sterlings Mac Hotel, Bengaluru. The two days high profile business conference organized by Nispana with the theme of “Driving forces in developing Smart & Sustainable Cities” was successful in delivering the value proposition. The event witnessed discussions, collaborations and a vast showcase of products, services and solutions. A total of 200 attendees, 15 exhibitors and 25 speakers and thought leaders from different countries around the globe came together to share knowledge and case studies to develop sustainable smart cities.

The participants were provided an opportunity to build strong business network with key government officials, stakeholders, decision maker and representatives from renowned organizations. State smart cities showcased their achievements, initiative and schemes with the attendees. Key speakers such as, Viraj Tyagi from eGov Foundation discussed about development of digital infrastructure. He shared eGov Foundations plan of urban transformation at scale and speed through technology for 2000 cities and town by 2020.

Bijay kumar Swain from Bhubaneswar Smart Cities, Purnima Voria from National US India Chamber of Commerce, Shankar Arumugham from JLL, Sanjay Goel from Ludhiana Smart City Limited, Rajesh Phadke from Gujarat Gift City shared their thoughts, knowledge, plans and case studies for the smart city infrastructure development. Mr. Joe Verghese, MD, Collier International talked about cost reduction and risk mitigation of smart city infrastructure investments.

Many dignitaries including officials and administrators from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Bhubaneswar Smart Cities & CMAK attended this event. Local challenges and hurdles in achievement of Smart Cities India mission was addressed and discussed. The daylong event brought key officials together to discuss strategies of developing smart cities and ensuring urban development. The role of policy, leadership and governance were also discussed at the conference.

The conference was successful in felicitating, recognizing and encouraging policy makers, individuals, associations, government entities and private companies who contribute towards the Smart Cities India Mission. The conference was conceptualized and developed by Nispana Innovative Platforms Pvt. Ltd. headquartered in India with offices in Dubai and USA.