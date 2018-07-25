  • Download mobile app

25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

  • EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
  • Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
  • 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
  • Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
  • JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
  • Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
  • J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
  • More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
  • CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
  • A blast took place in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as voting progressed in the General Elections 2018
DHFL General Insurance Aims to Reimagine Insurance With Its Digital-First Distribution Channel – COCO (Connected Covers)

by businesswireindia.com

July 25, 2018

Business Wire India
DHFL General Insurance launched it’s Digital-First online distribution channel called ‘COCO by DHFL General Insurance’ in April, through which it aims to simplify the cumbersome and confusing process of purchasing insurance via new age technology.

The word ‘COCO’ is a portmanteau of “Connected Coverage” which emerges from DHFL General Insurance’s penchant for ‘Connectivity’ in a digital world, and ‘Coverage’ that is wholly based on their offering of insurance protection.

COCO by DHFL General Insurance aims to reimagine general insurance by making the purchase process simple & fun for end consumers. This would be done by integrating evolved algorithms, technology and a decade worth of experience.

It has also brought the entire insurance plan selection and purchase journey online by removing lack of transparency and intrusiveness that sometimes comes along with the conventional insurance purchases.

COCO by DHFL General Insurance had launched its business with its first online retail product – Third Party Insurance Policy for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and will soon be launching a comprehensive insurance for two-wheeler and four-wheelers.
Source: Businesswire

