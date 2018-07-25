DHFL General Insurance Aims to Reimagine Insurance With Its Digital-First Distribution Channel – COCO (Connected Covers)

by businesswireindia.com

DHFL General Insurance launched it’s Digital-First online distribution channel called ‘COCO by DHFL General Insurance’ in April, through which it aims to simplify the cumbersome and confusing process of purchasing insurance via new age technology.The word ‘COCO’ is a portmanteau of “Connected Coverage” which emerges from DHFL General Insurance’s penchant for ‘Connectivity’ in a digital world, and ‘Coverage’ that is wholly based on their offering of insurance protection.COCO by DHFL General Insurance aims to reimagine general insurance by making the purchase process simple & fun for end consumers. This would be done by integrating evolved algorithms, technology and a decade worth of experience.It has also brought the entire insurance plan selection and purchase journey online by removing lack of transparency and intrusiveness that sometimes comes along with the conventional insurance purchases.COCO by DHFL General Insurance had launched its business with its first online retail product – Third Party Insurance Policy for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and will soon be launching a comprehensive insurance for two-wheeler and four-wheelers.Source: Businesswire