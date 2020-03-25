  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2020, Edition - 1716, Wednesday
Dhiway Becomes Sovrin Steward

by businesswireindia.com

March 25, 2020

Business Wire India
Dhiway, India’s first Verifiable Data Exchange platform, is proud to announce that it has joined the Sovrin Foundation as a Steward of the Sovrin Network. Dhiway joins a group of more than 75 other companies that maintain the operation of a decentralized global public network enabling self-sovereign identity (SSI) on the internet.

The Sovrin Network assures people and organizations who are part of the network a complete control of their data and online security and privacy through SSI – a decentralized digital identity system using distributed ledger technology. Sovrin Stewards are organizations that run validator nodes to operate the network which can read and write to the Sovrin ledger. Sovrin Stewards commit resources, time, and computing power to support this network, and they are spread across all continents, making the Sovrin Network truly global. 

Based in Bengaluru, India, Dhiway is a startup which aims to build a verifiable data exchange framework designed to enable trusted digital transactions between everyone and everything using open standards and technologies. Dhiway provides a trust framework which empowers individuals with ownership of data while providing cryptographic security, making the proofs verifiable. 

"These are exciting times for us," said K. P. Pradeep, CEO of Dhiway. "Dhiway's engagement with the Sovrin Foundation is a commitment towards participating in the community. We will always be available to mentor, guide, and partner with individuals and companies in this journey of enabling SSI for exchange of data over the internet." 

"We are pleased to have Dhiway support the Sovrin Network as a Steward," says Phil Windley, Chair of the Sovrin Foundation Board of Trustees. "The Dhiway team is passionate about SSI and the global adoption of Sovrin, and we look forward to their future contributions." 
Source: Businesswire

