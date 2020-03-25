Dhiway Becomes Sovrin Steward

by businesswireindia.com

Dhiway, India’s first

, is proud to announce that it has joined the Sovrin Foundation as a Steward of the Sovrin

Network. Dhiway joins a group of more than 75 other companies that

maintain the operation of a decentralized global public network

enabling self-sovereign identity (SSI) on the internet.

The Sovrin Network assures people and organizations who are part of

the network a complete control of their data and online security and

privacy through SSI – a decentralized digital identity system using

distributed ledger technology. Sovrin Stewards are organizations that

run validator nodes to operate the network which can read and write to

the Sovrin ledger. Sovrin Stewards commit resources, time, and

computing power to support this network, and they are spread across

all continents, making the Sovrin Network truly global.

Based in Bengaluru, India, Dhiway is a startup which aims

to build a verifiable data exchange framework designed to enable

trusted digital transactions between everyone and everything using

open standards and technologies. Dhiway provides a trust framework

which empowers individuals with ownership of data while providing

cryptographic security, making the proofs verifiable.

"These are exciting times for us," said K. P. Pradeep, CEO of Dhiway.

"Dhiway's engagement with the Sovrin Foundation is a commitment

towards participating in the community. We will always be available to

mentor, guide, and partner with individuals and companies in this

journey of enabling SSI for exchange of data over the internet."

"We are pleased to have Dhiway support the Sovrin Network as a

Steward," says Phil Windley, Chair of the Sovrin Foundation Board of

Trustees. "The Dhiway team is passionate about SSI and the global

adoption of Sovrin, and we look forward to their future

contributions."

Verifiable Data Exchange platform