DHL Express and BVC Partner to Take 10,000 SME Jewellers Global

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, and BVC, India’s largest secure logistics enterprise, today entered into a partnership that will enable Indian SMEs in the gems and jewellery industry to grow their presence in the international marketplace. This service is targeted at 10,000 Indian jewellery SME exporters to help them expand their presence in international markets for B2C shipments.At present, India’s exports of gems and jewellery are predominantly focused towards the United States, UAE and Hong Kong and account for 80% of all shipments. However, there is a growing opportunity to expand across newer trade lanes and build a presence in markets such as Russia, Brazil, Vietnam, Singapore, France and Italy.This partnership will enable SME jewellery exporters/importers to take advantage of growing cross-border business opportunities in the finished goods space. They will benefit from a wide-range of logistics offerings such as lower shipping prices, 360 degree shipping solutions, unique value-added offerings like breakbulk, consolidated returns, slot based deliveries and other industry-first offerings that will create a hassle-free experience for both shippers and buyers. The partnership, at present, primarily covers B2C players who seek to leverage the increasing demand from international customers.Commenting on the partnership,, said, “We are excited to partner with BVC in offering to the Indian gems and jewellery community, a premium logistics solution. Our aim is to provide the right supply chain solutions to help exporters, especially SMEs in this sector, in expanding their global reach. There is a significantly large cross-border e-commerce opportunity, that this sector can leverage using our e-commerce supply chain solutions. Our vast network of over 220 countries and territories opens the door to expand beyond traditional trade lanes.”said, “We're thrilled to partner with DHL and help the Indian gems and jewellery industry in expanding their reach to global markets. BVC is digitizing the jewellery industry through its ecosystem of offerings and the DHL partnership expands the shipping solutions, truly achieving the BVC vision of making shipping the competitive advantage of businesses.”As a global player with four decades of operations in India, DHL Express possesses the expertise of facilitating seamless trade for Indian businesses in international markets. The partnership will provide sellers with unparalleled access to DHL Express’ network of 220 countries and territories. In addition to its International Time Definite express services, DHL Express will provide substantial service quality enhancements to enable these jewellery importers and exporters establish a competitive presence globally. BVC Logistics is a market leader in providing logistics solutions for the diamond and jewellery sector, and will bring its deep network and know-how of the sector to this partnership.Source: Businesswire