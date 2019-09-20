  • Download mobile app
20 Sep 2019, Edition - 1529, Friday
DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments for 2020 in India

by businesswireindia.com

September 20, 2019

Business Wire India
DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2020.

The average shipment price increase will be 6.9%. However, this increase may go up to 15% for shipments of cross border e-commerce, owing to higher costs of delivery.

At DHL Express, we constantly strive to deliver unparalleled quality and to keep serving our customers better. This means we need to make significant investments in infrastructure,” said R.S. Subramanian Country Manager, DHL Express India. “The annual price adjustment allows us to invest in new lower carbon-emissions aircrafts, improved hubs and facilities, as well as innovative technologies. This also includes the development of top-of-the-line sorting technology allowing us to handle increasing volumes and maintain market-leading transit times. DHL is also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally. All these investments give our customers complete peace of mind when shipping internationally.”

The prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, also accounting for inflation and currency dynamics. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

For more information, visit www.dhl.com
Source: Businesswire

