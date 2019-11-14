Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners at Blindwink – India Icon Awards – 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Icon

, conceived and initiated by

Blindwink

. The most sought after awards were organized on

10th November, 2019(Sunday)

in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by

Blindwink

.

The list of awardees are:

Education Winners are:

FloMont World School

– Best Montessori School for Elementary Education in Bangalore, SH System Raichur Karnataka – Most Promising Computers & IT Training Institute in Karnataka, Escholastic Educational Institutions & Overseas Consultants Pvt. Ltd. – Best Overseas Education Consultants In Hyderabad, Kavita Computers & IT Services, Kalaburagi – Best Computers & IT Training Institute in Karnataka, Mr. Milind G. Bhatkande – Outstanding Contribution In Education cum Sports In Belgaum, Dr. Pankaj Tiwari – Chairman BSS Group – Best Innovative School/College in Uttar Pradesh, Ekennis Software Service Private Limited – Best IT Vocational Training Institute In Karnataka, Embrooh International Preschool Day Care Activity Center –

Best Preschool & Daycare Activity Center in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Razi Ahmed – Best Budding Author in India, Dr. Anamika Chawhan – Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur & Life Coach, Pankaj P. Mutha – India's Best Trainer of the Year, Haebix Schools – Best School Chain of the Year, Fast Tech Computer Education – Best Computer Education and Franchisee Brand In Central India, Akhilesh Singh N. Dhandoriya – Best Robotics Trainer & Counsellor in Maharashtra, Anshul S. Bafna – India's Most Impactful Business Spiritual Coach, Dr. Dilip Kumar – Outstanding Educationist For Contribution In Technical Training of Youth In Karnataka, Raj Vanyr – India's Most Inspiring Career Coach, Swati Mahajan & Ved Mahajan (Knowracle Pub & Distribution) – Most Impactful Woman Writer & Entrepreneur In Publications In J&K, Wonder Kids – Best Emerging Preschool Chain In Hyderabad, Nisreen Mustafa Lokhandwala – Best IELTS Trainer In Surat, Aspire Library – Best Library in India .

Healthcare Sector Winners are

–

Dr. Jagannath Seetharaman, Jayskay –

Most Visionary Entrepreneur In Health Care Services In Tamilnadu, Dr. Nagesh Basavaraj – Outstanding Contribution In Cardiothoracic Patient Surgery & Healthcare, Dr. Daga Sachin V / Medicover hospital – Outstanding Excellence & Contribution In Surgical Treatment & Organ Transplant, Hair & Skin Factory – Most Trusted Hair Transplant Clinic In India, Siaram Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd. – Best Advanced Clinical Research Service Organisation in North India, Dr. Piyush B Borkhatariya – Best Dermatologist & Trichologist Doctor In Gujarat, Dr. Punit Middha – Distinguished Services in Homoeopathy.

Real Estate Achievers / Architects / Decor & Designing Winners are

–

Durgesh Kumar Tripathi –

Most Talented Interior Designer In Bangalore, Rounak Popatlal Shah – Youngest Real Estate Entrepreneur In Western Maharashtra and Goa, GOHO-Goyal Housing – Best Affordable Luxury Housing Of Madhya Pradesh, Continental Towers and Billets Pvt. Ltd. – Best Property Developer Concept, Houzlook – Best Home Interior Designers In Bangalore, Surendra Shetty – Outstanding Excellence In Real Estate & Hospitality Sector, Waldenwoods Eco Village – India's Best Eco Village, Rural Development & Environment Protection, Macrealities – Best Interior Designers In Chennai.

Art/Fashion / Beauty / Fitness/Photography Industry Winners are

–

Sonali Jain –

Most Promising Makeup Artist In Bangalore, Manthanonline Infosolution Pvt. Ltd. – Most Trending Lifestyle Online Shopping Mart,

Debi Roy Paul

– Best Bridal & Theatrical Makeover Artist & Trainer In West Bengal, Lavanya Beauty And Makeup Salon –

Best Beauty Salon In Lakhimpur Kheri UP, Maroon International Salon & Makeup Studio – Best Salon in West Bengal, LYS Fitness – Best Holistic Fitness Centre in Jamshedpur, Samatva Day Spa – Best Luxury Spa In Chennai, Lavanya Das – India's Upcoming Teen Supermodel, Design Ideas – Best Traditional Assamese Ethnic Wear Couture, Anitha Chandrashekar – Innovative Excellence In Bridal Makeovers In Bangalore, Jenny Laffery – Youngest Entrepreneur for Spa Service & Aromatic Healing Candle Manufacturing, Rachana Kar – Most Distinguished Classical Dancer In Kolkata, Mrs. Rama S – Best Celebrity Makeup Artist In Tamilnadu, Shefali’s Fitness and Dance Academy – Most Impactful Fitness Instructor, Anchor and Choreographer In Maharashtra, Royal Sara Wellness – Best Wellness Spa & Salon In Tamil Nadu, Bhavna Kapoor Beauty Academy – Best Makeup Artist in Uttarakhand, Mrs. Vidhi Gor from Northern Crown – Best Quality Makeup Products Supplier In Mumbai, Manasee Studio 101 – Best Makeover Studio In Pune, Gouri's Makeover & Style Studio – Best Makeover Studio in North India, Mannu Barman – Best Makeup Artist in Rajasthan, The Mystique Design – Best Celebrity Fashion Designer In Bangalore, Raksharam – Best Creative Professional Makeup Artist In Bangalore, Kisha – Best Designer Ethnic Wear & Silk Saree Collection In Mangalore, Veena Suraj Naik Soni – Best Contemporary Fashion Jewellery Designer In North Karnataka, Varsha Raval – Most Promising Makeup Artist In Mumbai, Vaishali Bassi – Best Fitness Icon & Entrepreneur.

Products & Service Industry winners are

–

Go69 Pizza

– Fastest Growing Indian Pizza Chain, Primark Garments – Professional Excellence In Quality Uniform Manufacturing In Telangana, Vishal Naranbhai Parmar – Youngest Iconic Entrepreneur In E-Commerce Industry, A.R.Powerloom Textiles – Leading Clothes & Fabric Retailers In Assam, Kamdhenu Sweet Land – Best Sweet Shop In North Karnataka, Dr. Binish Desai, Chairman EE Tech Group – Young Entrepreneur Of The Year, AquaRuby – Best Alkaline RO Water Purifiers Brand In India, Osumare Pvt. Ltd. – Best Digital Marketing Company In India, Save Techno Engineers – Best Project Management Consultancy & Building Design Services In India, M/s Kisan Engineering Works – Largest Manufacturers Of Scaffolding & Shuttering Materials In North India, Venus Logistics – Leading International Logistics & Freight Forwarding Company In Gujarat, Bachat Mantra – Fastest Growing Financial Advisory Company In Gujarat, Silver Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Best IT Consulting Services In Kolkata,

NineOne Blackboard Advisory Solutions LLP

– Most Promising Business Consulting Company In Gujarat, Hemz Events & Entertainment – Best Event Planner & DJ In Gujarat, Pride Group of Companies – Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur, TreisTek India Pvt. Ltd. – Fastest Growing Engineering & GIS Company In Bangalore, Shikha Sharma (Kanti Sweets) – Most Successful Woman Entrepreneur for Best Sweets & Bakery Chain in Bangalore, 1help Technology & Software Solutions Pvt Ltd – Outstanding Service Excellence In IT Sector In Karnataka, The Local Baker • Global – Best Chefpreneur & Pastrier in Bangalore, HiTechStuff – Best Furniture Studio In Nellore, Pearls Girls Hostel Managed By Vrundavan Services – Best & Safe Girls Accomodation Services In Gujarat, Konthoujam Johnson Singh CEO -Youngest Innovative Entrepreneur Award In Manipur, Touch of Class – Best Hotel & Restaurant Licensing & Management Consultants In India, Mr. Abhijit Subhash Nampalliwar – Outstanding Green Entrepreneur For Effective Waste Management In India, Equinox's Drones – Best Drone Company Of The Year, Saraswati Enterprises – Best Landscape Garden Designers, Anupama Graphics Pvt. Ltd. – India Icon For Creative Excellence In Outdoor Advertising & Graphics, ECOMP Technology – India's Leading Software Specialist & System Integrator, Mr. Prajwal Amaresh – Youngest Entrepreneur In Food Industry, Vit-Fit Cafe – Best Conceptual Health & Nutritional Cafe In Bangalore, Bhojon Tripti – Best Corporate Catering Services In Bangalore, ASG Entertainments – Best Event Management Company In Raipur, M/s Krishpre Apparels – Best School Uniform & Accessories Manufacturers in Bangalore, Capella & Amp; Alhena Client Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – Leading Complete Facility Management Solutions & Services, Rajeyshree Chettri/MBA Chaiwale – Best Tea Cafe With Sustainable Practices, Maa Shakambari Enterprises – Leading Raw Material Supplier In Steel and Ferro Industry In Chhattisgarh, Thaamboolam The Family Restaurant – Best Hospitality Service & Coastal Food In Udupi, Green Home Solar Power Solutions – Best Green Entrepreneur For Solar Energy Services In Gujarat, Anamika Soni – Most Innovative Chefpreneur & Cake Designer In Bangalore,

Best Staffing & Placement Consultant Hospitality Services In India, Tech Connect India Pvt. Ltd. – Best IT Service Company in Odisha, M/s. Sina Building Solutions – Best Total WaterProofing Solutions Company In Bangalore, RRK Stars Creation – Best Film & TV Commercial Production Company In Bangalore,

Busbooknow.com –

Best Online Bus booking Portal In India, Speedtek Engineers Pvt. Ltd. – Leading Fire Security Solutions & Services Company In Mumbai, Aman Prakash Sinha – Best Emerging Innovative Entrepreneur Of The Year, Meena Bhosale – Most Successful Woman Entrepreneur in Business Management.

Social Service winners are

–

Saubhagya Foundation Trust –

Woman Entrepreneur With Social Impact In Skill Training of Special People, Mahesh Parameswaran Nair (HOPE) – Most Inspiring Youth Icon For Social Services, Deepak Mohanty – Most Promising Entrepreneur With Contribution towards India Youth Betterment in Odisha, Poonam Gupta – Best Social Worker For Child Welfare Program, Helping Hands Foundation – Best NGO Working For Child Welfare In India.

Source: Businesswire