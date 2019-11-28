DIACOLOR is All Set to Launch Fabergé Timepieces in India

DIACOLOR is excited to announce the launch of the world-renowned Fabergé in India. Founded in Russia by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1842, Fabergé has become a name synonymous with luxury thanks to their stunning jewellery, timepieces and objet d’art.

Fabergé – Pendant

Joining hands with DIACOLOR as their exclusive retail partner in India, Fall/Winter 2019 will see Fabergé launching their award-winning Timepieces in Delhi and Mumbai, heralding the brand’s first entry into the region.

Mr. Rishabh Tongya – Creative Director, DIACOLOR and Mr. Antony Lindsay, Managing Director Fabergé

Following the shop-in-shop model, Fabergé will be recruiting local retail talent as it prepares to be a part of the upcoming flagship store of DIACOLOR at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba in Mumbai, and DICOLOR’s existing store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi.

"India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and their love for luxury and heritage is unparalleled. This is therefore a very important step in our company’s global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country’s growing retail market,” Antony Lindsay, Managing Director Fabergé.

“The Indian retail sector is one of the fastest growing globally, and we at DIACOLOR at extremely thrilled to be able to bring brands of such high repute and stature. Fabergé is an iconic brand, and we are excited to help grow the brand in our country,” Mr. Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director, DIACOLOR.

Steeped in heritage, Fabergé garnered fame as the mastermind behind the 50 exquisitely crafted Imperial Easter Eggs for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916. Founder Peter Carl’s ingenuity and pioneering spirit continues to this day, visible in the brand’s intricate and revolutionary Timepieces. Partnering handpicked gemstones with technical finesse, an array of diamond and precious gemstone studded Timepieces will be available for the first time in India. These classic pieces are perfect for horology connoisseurs of all ages.

About Fabergé

Fabergé is renowned for creating unique decorative pieces – objet d’art, timepieces and jewellery – painting with coloured gemstones and delighting with the element of surprise. Fabergé’s love of the unexpected began when Peter Carl Fabergé, artist-jeweller to the Russian Court, presented the first of his legendary Imperial Eggs, the Hen Egg, in 1885. The egg opened to reveal a golden hen set with ruby eyes, concealing a gold and diamond replica of the imperial crown, complete with a tiny ruby pendant suspended on a chain. Today’s Fabergé collections celebrate Peter Carl’s love of a life in colour and his legacy of inimitable bespoke pieces, crafted by peerless workmasters, each bringing a modern twist.

For more information, please visit www.faberge.com.

About DIACOLOR

Spearheaded by the father and son duo, Mr. Raj Kumar Tongya Founder DIACOLOR and Mr. Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director DIACOLOR, the brand has risen to be one of the key players in the luxury jewellery market redefining styles and trends. DIACOLOR represents the retail foray of a revered family of gemstone merchants, who have been in the business of gemstone trade and manufacturing for over three generations. Over the years, DIACOLOR has built a reputation for high-quality product, unparalleled craftsmanship, superlative diamonds and gemstones.

With a vision of bringing together fabulous artistry, finest workmanship through cutting edge technology and the grandeur of the most precious gemstones on the highest pedestal of luxury, the brand vows to put India’s name on the world map of luxury jewellery retail. The DIACOLOR retail experience comes to life at our flagship retail boutique at Dlf Emporio, New Delhi, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai and a by appointment salon in Dubai. The brand has expanded into an enterprise with a comprehensive line of businesses ranging from diamond and gemstone manufacturing, luxury retail and gemstone mining in Mozambique, Ethiopia and Columbia under the umbrella of Gemrock.

For more information, please visit www.diacolor.in.