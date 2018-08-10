  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1123, Friday

Digital Marketing Workshop at IMS Noida

by businesswireindia.com

August 10, 2018

Business Wire India
IIM Indore in association with MakeIntern organised a workshop on Digital Marketing at Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida. The workshop was the part of the "National Business Plan Competition". Mr Ujjwal Chugh, Director of ISOLS Group was the main speaker in the workshop.

Ujjwal Chugh, addressing the students, explained the advantages of digital marketing, he said that at present life any business can be brought to new heights through digital marketing and success of any business is always based on marketing strategy. The sessions covered the basics of Google AdWord, blog writing, content writing, SEO, SEM, PPC, internet marketing and social media marketing strategy and working techniques.

Dr. Tajin Rahman, Head BBA Scholar, said that Digital Marketing Workshop is a part of "National Business Plan Competition" organised by IIM Indore and MakeIntern. The purpose of the workshop is to motivate the youth of the country for startup and innovation. Students were given the details of traditional banking and digital marketing for growing one’s business.

The second phase of this "National Business Plan Competition" will be organised at IIM Indore. Five students of the institute were selected for the second phase of the competition where students from all over the country will present their own Business Idea on one platform.
Source: Businesswire

