Digital Money Conference to Focus on Widening of Digital Payments in India

The Payments Council of India is all set to host the 12edition of its annual conferencewhich will take place on the on 4th December 2019 at Taj Lands' End Mumbai. The Payments Council of India was formed under the aegis of IAMAI in the year 2013 catering to the needs of the digital payment industry.The day-long conference is aimed to address the trends which are shaping the cashless landscape in the country. The conference will have discussions around the different facets of digital payments and the conference is aiming to evangelise and also promote the sector as one of the pillars for driving the digital giant dream, which has the potential to generate revenue and employment generation for the country.said, "With India embracing the digital revolution, today we are at a point where every eligible person can be a merchant and every device can be possibly used to accept payments."said, "Globally, India is acknowledged as one of the most exciting digital payment markets with sustained regulatory evangelism, leading payment innovations such as UPI and rapid growth of Fintech industry. With a continual push towards digitization, payment service providers need to adopt a new paradigm to serve a large and diverse populace of underserved consumers. The adoption of open banking models will enable financial institutions generate economies of scale, consumerism innovation, expand value chains, helping India leapfrog to a cashless economy."The digital payments industry is estimated to touch $500 billion by 2020, which would end up contributing around 15% to the country's GDP. The digital payments space is constantly evolving, and the payments industry has been gaining momentum and is expected to grow at an exponential rate.Over the years, the conference has been the largest annual gathering of Fintech and Digital Payment players, enablers and supportive financial institutions in India which was focused on the multi-channel approach & other emerging trends instigating unified and seamless customer experience in regards to Digital Payments.The conference will have high-profile industry stalwarts like,, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India;, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India;, COO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank;, Senior Vice President, Paytm;, Managing Director, SBI Payments;, Founder & CEO, MobiKwik;Associate Director & Chairman, Lyra India;Chairman Emeritus, PCI & Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council;, Co-Founder, Billdesk;Chairman, PCI & Director, Infibeam Avenues amongst others.The conference will serve as a learning platform for the participants to understand the new-age cashless trends in the country and will also serve as platform for industry stalwarts to collaborate, regulators to lead initiatives & experts to provide insights that will drive the growth of the Digital Payment Industry.