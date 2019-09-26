Digital Payment Solution “DIPL” Raises 5.75 Crores from IC1101 on a Funding Platform Led by Horses Stable Season 2

DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India. The Fund raised with an undisclosed valuation from US based IC1101 conglomerate, who were among top 8 Investors participated in a India’s Unique Funding platform of Horses Stable.

DIPL Team with the Horses and Rajeev Khandelwal

Horses Stables, the Indian version of the popular American TV show Shark Tank. After a strict screening process among 200 applicants, 39 shortlisted start-ups, each with an innovative model, pitched to a panel of 8 investors. Actor, singer, and host Rajeev Khandelwal joined the show as celebrity panellist while “Paytm-Build for India” served as a community partner for the three-day event.

Commenting on the funding rounds and the conversions, Horses Stable Founder Prashant Aggarwal mentioned that this season has broken all record of previous seasons with a conversion of 50% turn around, where around 18 companies successfully got funded from 39 selected Participants, with the whopping biggest deal of 5.75 crores bagged by Digital India Payment from IC1101.

Among the Top Funded companies, the World Famous “MITRA Robot” got funded from Horses Stable Platform, funding led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, IC1101, Windrose Capital, & Angel Investor Kevin Saboo. The other Start-ups who grabbed the deals from Horses Stable Season 2 are Ringtel Marketing, PawsIndia, ANP Atelier and Associates etc.

The increase in the percentage of successful pitches highlights that Horses Stables credibility is growing and it is raising the bar as a platform for raising funds. A portion of the success fee earned will be donated to Womennovators, an organization that promotes entrepreneurship among women.

Horses (the participated Investors) loved that participating start-ups had pre-assigned Investor Readiness Scores and were vetted during their first round of funding. They also enjoyed a one of its kind opportunity to invest based on quantifiable results and their intuition.

Horses who participated in Season 2 included Rohit Goyal, a graduate of the CASS Business School, City University London. He has made numerous investments in India and abroad. Mohit Gulati, the CIO and Managing Partner of USD 20 million venture fund called ITI Growth Opportunities Fund. Vikash Sharma, founder of IC1101 Inc. a US based conglomerate in STRATEGIC investments, research, and businesses intelligence. Kevin Saboo, an IIT Madras graduate having an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Kevin has experience in staffing, managing, and growing BPO enterprises in the financial and mortgage space in North America.

Other horses who participated included Nilesh Trivedi, a venture capital professional who has investment and operating experience across early stage, growth stage, and Fortune-50 companies. He has formed companies whose aggregate value has risen from zero to $275 million over the past few years. Tripti Shingal Somani, the CEO of KGS Advisors and founder of Womenovator, this brushes only the surface of her accomplishments. Chiranjiv Gill a noted businessman from Chandigarh. His existing portfolio includes SixerzGaming- Poker, Rummy, and Fantasy Sports.

Participating startups work in industries as diverse as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fin-tech, technology, consumer products, B2B, and B2C. Speaking about Horses Stables 2nd season Rajeev Khandelwal said, “It’s a Gateway to millions of opportunities for all the budding entrepreneurs.” The show must go on season on season.

About Horses Stables

Horses Stable is a first-of-its-kind venture that provides a platform for start-ups and investors. Start-ups can pitch their business ideas and investors that find the business worth investing in; can invest money in the start-up. Many start-ups in India have good and unique ideas but due to lack of funding, they end up failing. Horses Stable helps them by giving a platform to pitch their business ideas to investors and rise funding for their business. It also grooms start-ups on how to pitch their ideas and helps them in their presentation.