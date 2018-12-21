Digitalabs CMO Agam Chaudhary Bags the ‘Stars of the Industry Award’ for Excellence in Digital Marketing

Agam Chaudhary, Primary driving force behind the success of Digitalabs won the ET Now presents “Stars of the Industry Awards” For Excellence In Digital Marketing titled ‘Professional CEO (Digital) Of The Year’ today held at The Taj Mahal Hotel. Star of the Industry Awards is an independent and not-for-profit, guided by Advisory Council.

Agam Chaudhary, CMO, Digitalabs with 'Stars of the Industry Award’ at Hotel Taj Mahal

Agam Chaudhary has created the process and execution of the global strategic plan, integrated four separate geographic strategies into one overall business growth strategy. He has also managed complex digital marketing functions, including Glocal digital,e-commerce, technology selection and implementation as well as implementing industry best practices to deliver initiatives across multiple mediums and channels.

Agam Chaudhary, CMO, Digitalabs said, “I’m elated to have been awarded this title. I strongly believe that in today’s time it’s not enough to have web presence. One has to make the best of it, with every penny spent online bringing a pound worth of business back. My job at Digitalabs is to provide end to end, highly customizable solutions that completely revitalize online presence.”

Marketing is an important aspect of a company which requires practical, proven combination of analytics, customer-centric data insights and a test-and-learn approach. There is a need for brands to lay an increased impetus towards the digital shift as an industry.

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Asia is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers. The CMO Asia’s 12,500+ members control more than $500 billion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide.

All CMO Asia programs and services are designed and supervised by veteran marketing professionals, none of whom possess any particular agenda or vested interest. All operations are headquartered from the CMO Asia offices with all programs, research and membership services managed by a team of seasons marketing, event, content, digital and communications professionals.

About Digitalabs – Glocal Digital Marketing Agency

Digitalabs is India’s first digital marketing company to think and act ‘Glocally’, that is creating blockbusters by maintaining a comprehensive line of thought. Our 150+ years of cumulative experience is validated in our work every day and keeps our loyal client coming back to us!

Profile: Agam Chaudhary, Chief Marketing Officer, Digitalabs. Agam has been a Digital Marketing Consultant for more than a decade. He believes that a dependable and superior customer experience trumps all other factors combined. He has led the marketing head of Digitalabs through a customer centric philosophy over the years, and delivered brands that have consulted with him with not only returns on existing investments, but has helped them devise strategies that’ve reduced the need for knee-jerk and often expensive spends caused by the rapid change in digital technology. Some of the prominent brands he’s worked for are: LG, Religare, HT, FICCI, and MacMillan, among many others.