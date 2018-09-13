Discover Affordable Lifestyle as Leading E-commerce Brand Club Factory Announces Club Shopping Week

Club Factory, the leading cross-border E-commerce platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, announces the ‘Club Shopping Week’ with a host of exciting offers and ‘Never Seen Before’ discounts across unique range of next-generation affordable lifestyle products. The sale will last for a period of 6 days starting from September 15 to September 20, 2018.

With the launch of the ‘Club Shopping Week’ customers can look forward to exciting deals across brands at the most affordable prices. The six-day shopping fiesta will be applicable on Club Factory’s great selection of modern, trendy and unique products and accessories ranging from apparels, shoes, jewelry, home décor, handbags, beauty products to gadgets and appliances. Besides the various discounts on offer, users can also claim free phone cases and gifts as well as get coupons by sharing their shopping details on social media. The company is also offering free shipping across the country with no minimum order.

Throughout this period, shoppers will get a chance to splurge on the seasons best deals across a range of high street fashion and latest international styles for its customers to indulge in a shopping spree.

Sep 15-16 | Affordable Lifestyle days – up to 40-80% off on Women & Men’s Clothing range. The time has come to upgrade your style quotient with Club Factory’s Affordable Lifestyle Days. During this period Club Factory will bring the best of clothing with exciting offers on new trending patterns on women & men’s clothing including shirts, hoodies, jeans, jackets, capes, coat and everything which adds a dash to your style.

Sep 17-18 | Affordable Jewelry and Accessories days – time to refill your wardrobe with the most quirky range of accessories, jewelry, uber cool watches and redesign your homes with Home Essentials and Gadgets starting from Rs. 99.

Sep 19-20 | Affordable Footwear and Bags days – Club Factory will be unveiling a wide array of stylish Footwears and Bags with slashed prices up to 85% off during Club Factory’s Affordable Footwear and Bags days.

Bollywood superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh and Miss World Manushi Chhillar, as brand ambassadors of Club Factory, promotes the fashion expertise of Club Factory as it offers stylish clothes & apparel at an extremely reasonable price range. The digital video launched with the stars portrays the broad range of apparels available on the platform and how users can own these trendy clothes at factory price at just the click of a button. The campaign, in sync with Club Factory’s freshness and energy, promotes the Club Factory mobile app as the preferred one-stop shop for a stylish yet fashionable look at an unbeaten factory price.

Everything at Unbeaten Prices With Club Factory

According to Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory, “Club Factory has set sights on giving young Indian consumers easy access to affordable glamour at unbeatable factory prices. As one of the most downloaded shopping apps in the country, we look forward to repaying the love and faith entrusted to us by our customers. The ‘Club Shopping Week’ is an initiative in this regard and has been curated to offer everything our customers are looking for this upcoming sale at the most affordable prices. This is just the beginning and one can look forward to more such exciting offers in the future.”

The ‘Club Shopping Week’ falls in line with Club Factory’s plans of intensifying focus on the Indian online retail market and bringing affordable glamour to millennials across every nook and corner of the country.

Launched in October 2016, Club Factory has gained immense popularity and positive word-of-mouth from users and has garnered a worldwide user base of more than 70 million with 40 million users coming from India alone. According to App Annie, Club Factory is ranked amongst the top E-commerce platforms in India and is also the highest downloaded app in the shopping category in July.

About Club Factory

Club Factory is the leading cross-border E-commerce platform with a strong presence in South Asia, Europe, United States and Middle East regions. India is the leading market for Club Factory accounting for nearly 40 million users out of its 70 million users globally. Founded by Vincent Lou, Club Factory use AI and knowledge graph technologies to optimize the supply chain for cross-border trade. It offers users the best prices in the industry by connecting them directly to factory outlets from all over the world.