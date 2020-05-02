Divya Jyoti Hospital Gets the Nod to Operate as Ghaziabad’s Premier Level-1 COVID Facility

by businesswireindia.com

The first case of COVID-19 from Modinagar was confirmed a few days back. The case was found in Alok Park locality where a government employee tested positive. According to reports, a thorough contact tracing exercise has been conducted and those potentially exposed have been quarantined, and the Alok Park locality has been sealed.The district administration has been proactive in its role to prevent an outbreak in Modinagar, that to date has fared much better than neighbouring cities such as Meerut and Hapur, by setting up a 300-bedded Level-1 COVID hospital. This has been set up at Divya Jyoti (DJ) Hospital in Modinagar in Ghaziabad district.Divya Jyoti Hospital is run under the aegis of Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation started by Late Shri Ajit Singh Jassar. It specializes primarily in providing dental and medical education.Secretary, Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation, Dr. Smiti Klaire, said, “Our first and foremost duty is to our country in this time of crisis – all other concerns are secondary. We have assured the district administration of our full cooperation and support in any capacity.”Divya Jyoti Hospital has been inspected and approved by various COVID-19 nodal officers including, Dr. N.K. Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad. This facility has been approved primarily because of the availability of medical infrastructure, the cooperation of hospital management, and ample capacity for expansion.This is the third and the largest COVID Level-1 facility in Ghaziabad district. Earlier, only the Muradnagar CHC with 30 beds and the ESI Hospital in Rajendra Nagar with 76 beds were being operated exclusively for COVID treatment.Source: Businesswire