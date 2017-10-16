Empowering the tribals , the police way

Police personnel distributed sweets, clothes and crackers to the members of the tribal community at Manjoor and Kolakambai areas in Nilgiris district on Sunday.

Organised by the district police with the help of sponsors, the Diwali celebrations included various cultural programmes too. Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba distributed prizes to winners of various sporting events.

People from Nedugalkombai, Veerakombai, Sengutrayanmalai, Mooparkadu, Oonjalaraikombai, Neeradipallam, Anaipallam, Chinnalankombai, Sadayankombai, Korangumedu, Sengalpudur, Sengalkombai, Pilloormattam, Kinnakorai, Thaniyakandi, Iriyaseegai, Bellathicombai, JJ Nagar, Thumbanaraikombai participated.

Talking to The Covai Post, Murali Ramba said the department started organising such programmes so that the people get friendly with the police. “Many people don’t even know about their rights. We want to empower them. We have started organising such programmes so that the people get over the wrong notions and change their opinion about police personnel,” he said and recalled the Ayudha Pooja celebrations the department had organised in the tribal area.

“By moving closely with them, we are able to address their grievances. It will also stop them from indulging in anti-social activities. In fact people have started informing about anti-social elements who sneak into their terrain. The rapport between the police personnel and the tribal people is good now,” Ramba said.

The police department was also helping the people in finding suitable jobs locally. “Since they are forest dwellers and are not willing to move out, we are helping them in jobs in Home Guards and in anti-poaching squads,” he said.

The police department has adopted 70 tribal hamlets so far, the official said.

A similar function was held in Semmanatham, Kadasanakolli, Nellikunnu, Manalkolli, Kottamedu, Kottayimatam, Naickanpadi, Thekkampadi of Gudalur sub division that was presided over by Gudalur DSP. Several police personnel participated in sports events.

‘Nilavembu Kashayam’ was distributed to the people on the occasion.