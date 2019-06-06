DLF5 Residents Plant the Seeds for a Sustainable Future

The Magnolias Club at DLF5, in collaboration with Garbage Free India (GFI) celebrated this World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive and educating the children and adults of their responsibility towards protecting the environment. Held at the Ballroom of The Magnolias Club, the event saw an enthusiastic participation of the residents from all age groups from both The Aralias and The Magnolias.

Plantation drive by the residents on the occasion of World Environment Day at The Magnolias, DLF5, Gurugram

The event included an art and craft competition in three categories defined by age, namely 3-6 years, 7-12 years and 13-18 years. The winners were rewarded with exciting gifts. There was a ‘DIY recycled paper bag making workshop’ where residents were taught to make environment friendly alternative of plastic bags for day to day needs. The celebration ended with a tree plantation drive where residents of all age groups planted saplings at the premises of The Magnolias.

"The event was very well received with a good turnout. Such gatherings bring people together to brainstorm and work collectively to bring about a significant change. It was delight to see the children enthusiastically discuss ways and ideas to protect their environment. Some of them had also prepared presentations. It is the need of the hour to educate children about preserving our environment as they are the ones who are going to lead the world tomorrow. It has been heartening to see them so well aware of their responsibilities,” said Upasana Kapoor, a resident of The Magnolias, DLF5.

Recent weeks have seen various condominiums at DLF5 contributing majorly towards protecting the environment. Residents of The Crest collected around 250 kg of plastic garbage thrown in the region of the Aravalis last week. They plan to continue such a cleaning drive on a regular basis. Neetu Singh, a resident of The Magnolias has been spearheading an initiative of replacing plastic straws and plastic bags with paper straws and cloth bags in the condominium. A water conservation drive is on at The Aralias where residents are encouraging their domestic staff to use water cautiously. Use of hose pipes for washing cars and balconies are being discouraged.

Last month, 74 mature trees were about to come under the axe on the Sohna road to make space for a flyover and to widen the existing roads, by the NHAI. To mitigate such a loss, DLF5 took the responsibility to transplant these trees at the upcoming Super luxury condominium – The Camellias on the DLF Golf Drive further adding to the green cover of the city.

GFI was Founded in 2013 by a group of like-minded friends who were passionate about addressing India’s rising garbage and littering crisis. It has now become a citizen driven movement aimed at building zero waste communities by showing people how to segregate waste at source, and develop ‘pro-environment’ attitudes and behaviors.