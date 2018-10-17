docprime.com Website Goes Live to Use AI for Customer Profiling

docprime.com, the latest healthcare venture by the Policybazaar Group that owns India’s leading insurtech brand, Policybazaar.com and India’s leading lending marketplace, Paisabazaar.com, is now live with the full-fledged version of its website.

Online Doctor Consultation and Appointment Booking

The website features include industry-first “free family doctor for life” service that will allow people to get instant and free consultation over chat and phone from in-house medical consultants for their health issues. Moreover, the website will provide easy access and navigation for people to find a doctor in their nearby area from a large network, book instant consultations and lab tests on special or discounted rates. The key focus is on improving the accessibility of doctors and labs thereby driving economies of scale.

Delighted with the launch, Ashish Gupta, CEO, docprime.com said, “docprime.com will be using artificial intelligence for initial profile screenings of customers, for more efficient and quick analysis of their health history. The goal is to ensure that the doctors have access to all patient information with the least effort so that they can focus more on diagnosing the ailment and prescribing the treatment. Our chat platform on the website also ensures that we assist the customers in understanding if they need to physically visit a doctor clinic and connect them to the most appropriate doctor."

He further added, “Our ‘No Questions Asked, Money Back’ guarantee is an expression to our resolve to provide best-in-class customer service and unmatched user experience.”

The website will allow both doctors and patients to maintain health history, view appointments, and prescriptions, and remain assured of data safety and privacy on the website. Among the next set of features to be launched, there will be a comprehensive section on health tips and useful information on the website, beneficial for maintaining personal health goals and in improving overall well-being.

The company has tied up with some of the largest diagnostic and pathology chains in India. Currently, appointments can be booked with doctors based in Delhi-NCR but from next month onwards, the facility will be made available across all major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune. The company is planning to launch the first-of-its-kind subscription based OPD plan by next month.

docprime.com – Provider app is currently available for doctors to help them connect with patients anytime. Android users can download the app from Google Playstore; iPhone/iPad users can download from here, while desktop/MacBook users can click here to download. The consumer app will be launched soon.

Click on the below link for virtual tour of the website https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUUW5jnCUR8.