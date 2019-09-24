Docprime Completes One Year of its Operations; Launches Online Consultations via Audio

Docprime.com, Health-Tech venture by EtechAces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited (“Policybazaar Group”) has successfully completed one year of its operations. To mark the first anniversary, Docprime announced the launch of a new service in the primary healthcare segment. The company will be offering online consultations through audio mode. In the past one year, Docprime has provided 10 lakh free chat based Online Consultations & 2 lakh Prescriptions.

Ashish Gupta, CEO – Docprime.com

Speaking about the journey, Mr. Ashish Gupta, CEO Docprime.com said, “We feel immense happiness on successfully completing a year of our operations and have witnessed great support from all our stakeholders. In the first year, we focused on bringing technology led solutions in order to deliver high quality and affordable primary healthcare affordable to the masses. As we enter into the second year, we stay more committed in bringing digital solutions to the Indian healthcare ecosystem.”

“The audio consultation feature with enhanced user experience will help doctors to handle more complex or advanced health issues. It is an added component to the virtual doctor visits," he added.

According to consultation data of last one year, 23% of total online consultations were primarily seasonal health issues i.e. common cold, fever, pain, headache etc. 11% and 9% of the online consultations were related to skin and women related health issues respectively. Out of the 2 lakh prescriptions, approximately 50% were prescribed to people residing in ‘Top 10 cities’. The ratio of male and female audience stood at 55:45

Elaborating on this, Mr. Ashish Gupta, said, “At Docprime, affordability and accessibility remains at the core of every milestone we achieve. The ever-increasing cost of healthcare has made quality healthcare services limited to a set of population in India. With the help of technology, it’s our endeavour to make healthcare services accessible to all at click of a button.”

In this one year, the company has provided online consultations to a tough mix of young and middle-aged people with 41% of prescriptions issued to the age group of 18-25 years. This was followed by 21% and 18% of people belonging 25-30 and 30-40 age group bracket respectively. People under the age group 40-60 had a share of 12%.

Docprime.com has a largest cashless network of doctors and labs in 100 cities.

About Docprime.com

Docprime.com is the Health-Tech venture of the Policybazaar Group with an aim to redefine how Indians seek healthcare services. It connects patients with doctors in real time and bridges the gap between need and fulfilment using state-of-the-art technology and a robust offline network. Besides providing online consultations, it also facilitates the booking of doctor appointments and lab tests at discounted rates. The company has a network of 28,000 doctors and 5,000 labs on its platform.