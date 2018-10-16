Dole Launches Refreshed Brand

by businesswireindia.com

Dole Food Company announced the launch of a refreshed logo and brand identity for the iconic 160-year old produce company.

Dole strives to more thoughtfully connect and understand consumers, and their preferences and desires when it comes to shopping for fresh produce. Insights gained through this discovery process have helped influence the development decisions of this robust reimaging of the DOLE Brand.

The new visual identity reflects:

Dole’s values as an organization around freshness, transparency and responsibility.

An evolution in the logo treatment inspired by nature and its earth-given benefits.

A new visual representation of the vibrant character attributes surrounding the DOLE Brand.

Refinement of true nature-based color and texture pallets and font typography.

The refreshed DOLE Trademark evolves from living in the fresh air and harkens to the gifts the earth and sky provide. And while the DOLE Trademark remains consistent to its heritage, the new holding shape takes its form from a simple leaf—one of nature’s most unique creations.

In addition to the new visual treatment, Dole is also introducing a new brand tagline. The “Powering You” tagline clearly and simply defines the inspirational mission of Dole. The line does not just reference the natural, wholesome fuel our products provide, but is also meant to empower individuals as they embrace their personal quests to eat healthy and improve their lifestyles.

“We have grown and evolved over the years, and we have refreshed our brand to reflect who we are today and where we see ourselves heading in the future,” stated Xavier Roussel, Vice President of Marketing and Sustainability. “This new look for us reinforces Dole’s brand position as the premium supplier of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables grown and delivered from around the world to your table at the peak of quality, freshness and taste.”

The new brand visuals have already begun to enter the marketplace for Dole’s fresh fruit and vegetable packaging and collateral materials. The brand update process will continue on a rolling basis as existing inventories expire and will complete in 2019.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

