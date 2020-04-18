Dole Packaged Foods, LLC Issues Worldwide Invitation to Join Their Efforts ​to Ensure Access to Nutritious Foods During COVID-19​

April 18, 2020
In an effort to provide much-needed assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has launched an initiative to supply nutritious foods to those in need. Dole is inviting other organizations and companies, large and small throughout the world, to join them to help cast a little sunshine in dark times and to ensure the health of those in need globally.
From kids to the elderly, to those who are on the front lines caring for others, through a series of donations and partnerships Dole is aiming to help close the gaps to access to healthy food in trying times. The company has committed its resources, facilities, and social impact efforts under its Sunshine for All Promise for people to have access to the nutritious food they need right now, including:
Dole will also launch a campaign honoring essential frontline workers as superheroes, thanking their partners, and calling on others to join their mission to make Sunshine For All a reality.
While this time may feel dark, Dole is committed to providing opportunities for people to find sunshine in their lives.
“Dole wants to create a world where everyone – irrespective of age, income, location or gender – has access to what they need to stay healthy,” stated Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods. “Dole is committed to finding ways to help close the access gap to nutritious food in trying times, but we recognize we can’t do this alone. Now is the time for companies across all industries, sectors and countries to come together to make the biggest impact for good.”
Dole has also doubled down with their employees to ensure they have what they need to stay healthy. Dole has created resources for employees who may come in contact with the virus and is working to upgrade its hospital immunity facilities in Dolefil/Polomolok to ensure doctors are well equipped to service the community.
About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC
Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all of its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information please visit dolesunshine.com or doleintlcsr.com.
