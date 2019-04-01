‘Don’t be an Octopus’ Suggests Amitabh Bachchan in Dr. Fixit’s New Campaign

Covai Post Network

Sr. Bachchan seen educating audience about ill effects of taking shortcuts while constructing new home and recommends total waterproofing

New campaign adds a twist of aquatic creatures to drive home the message

Dr. Fixit, from the house of Pidilite, today unveiled its new TVC campaign featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with an interesting set of aquatic creatures. The TVC urges home owners to avoid taking a shortcut, while constructing their new home and engage in “total waterproofing” with Dr. Fixit, to avoid future cost and damage to their homes.

Dr. Fixit Aqua Family

Dr. Fixit commercials are known to educate Indian consumers about waterproofing while constructing their new homes in their usual light-hearted and humorous fashion. The new campaign stays true to this approach, with Mr. Bachchan bringing his own trademark style and wit to it.

The latest Dr. Fixit campaign addresses the shortcuts in waterproofing that people usually take while constructing their homes. Most people while constructing a new home, leave waterproofing on others, or don’t pay attention towards it and sometimes even consider it as an unnecessary expense. The TVC underlines the fact that skipping waterproofing can cost even more in the long run, because of the damage that leakage and dampness can cause. The TVC draws attention towards how Dr. Fixit “Total Waterproofing” can safeguard your home and your investment; from unforeseen embarrassment in the future.

Most importantly, it urges the consumer to reach out to the Dr. Fixit brand, so that that they can receive the comprehensive “Waterproofing Guide”. This will guide them on waterproofing products and services; in a simple manner.

Vivek Sharma CMO – Pidilite Industries

Mr. Vivek Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries said, “Dr. Fixit is the market leader in water-proofing segment and it continues to play the role of building the category for waterproofing. People constructing new homes may have the right intention of waterproofing but often make the mistake of leaving it to others or ignoring it or cutting corners. This campaign featuring humorous interplay between Mr. Bachchan and aquatic creatures aims to nudge people in the right direction of seeking total waterproofing from Dr. Fixit. Humor works best in changing people’s attitude and even better with Mr.Bachchan.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Piyush Pandey (Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India) said, “Humans normally don’t change their behaviour when given lots of information but do so with an insightful and emotional nudge. In this series of interesting TVCs, Ogilvy and Corcoise team have done a fantastic job in providing the nudge through unique aquatic characters and humour. Mr. Bachchan is at his best, as always. It definitely makes a person sit up, take notice and reconsider their thinking on water-proofing.”

The campaign constitutes of three films featuring Mr. Bachchan and an aquatic creature symbolizing embarrassments that customers face when they adopt shortcuts. The TVC shall be aired during IPL season, also on key GEC, news channels and digital platforms.

TVC 1: The film opens with Mr. Bachchan playing himself. He is shown standing next to a turtle shell. “Yahan hain Sharmaji…Sharmaji bahaar aayein na, apne hi log hain,” Mr. Bachchan says. It then showcases Sharmaji’s head popping out of the turtle shell. Looking at Sharmaji Mr. Bachchan explains that, while constructing his new house he opted for a shortcut and relied on others for waterproofing. He then looks at the camera and appeals to customers to use Dr. Fixit Total waterproofing while constructing your new house or else face embarrassment like Sharma-ji.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTirzcFbCfM&list=PLY7ccZEmx2eTGH5sfGOE2bCUOrafXpkXE&index=3

TVC 2: The film opens on Mr. Bachchan sitting in a waterlogged house and speaking to the camera, when an octopus’ tentacle creeps up his hand and takes away a cup he is holding. There he introduces ‘Gupta-ji’, an octopus appropriating many household items to catch water leaking from the ceiling. Mr. Bachchan then explains the importance of waterproofing while constructing a new house; otherwise life will be as complicated as Gupta-ji’s.

Dr. Fixit – Total Waterproofing Campaign (Gupta Ji)

TVC 3: The film opens with Mr. Bachchan standing next to Mr. Makhija, a frog, speaking to the camera. Talking to Mr. Makhija, he says, “Makhija ji ne ghar banate waqt laparwahi ki, shortcut liya aur waterproofing nahi ki. Ab Sharma ji apne hi ghar me fudak fudak ke chal rahe hai.” Mr. Bachchan explains that if you don’t use Dr. Fixit while constructing the house, you have to face difficulties like Mr. Makhija and live like a frog in your own house.

www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=yhTN567YOoU&list=PLY7ccZEmx2eTGH5sfGOE2bCUOrafXpkXE&index=1

About Pidilite

Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, and Fevicryl.

