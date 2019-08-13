Dosti Realty Brings in the Seventh Season of Friendship Month

by businesswireindia.com

The Grant of Unmatched Price Benefits to serious Homebuyers

Monumental Discounts for 2 BHK, 3 BHK & 4 BHK homes across Dosti Realty projects

Dosti Realty, one of the most trusted brands to enhance the residential horizon of Mumbai’s Real Estate is back with its most awaited campaign ’Dosti Friendship Month’ for the seventh year running, with a grant of Unmatched Price Benefits

for its discerning customers. Every year, during August, the month of friendship day, Dosti Realty promises to be an even better friend to its valuable customers and citizens of Mumbai by contributing to the process of home buying, enhancing the property purchase experience and fulfilling a dream of possessing a home in Mumbai through a one of a kind campaign offer.

In this, the seventh season of Dosti Friendship Month, the campaign includes fabulous price benefits through discounts of upto INR 27 Lakhs across their projects i.e. Dosti Majesta, Dosti Desire- Dosti Pearl and Dosti West County in Thane as well as Dosti Belleza in Parel. With an array of options among configurations like 2 BHK, 3 BHK & 4 BHK homes in the offer, there is something for everyone’s budget as per suitability and size of the families. Each project has different discount offerings that cater to the needs of its target customers. With this campaign, Dosti Realty not only aims at supporting the customers to buy their dream house without any compromise in terms of commerce but also helps in encouraging the home-buying activity amongst the millennial crowd.

Emphasizing on the brand name ‘Dosti Realty’, which is one of the most buyer-friendly names in the ambit of real estate, they are able to create a tremendous demand during their Dosti Friendship month campaign. This combined with their constant interaction with their existing as well as potential buyers to understand the demand in the market, price point buyers are willing to invest in and their expertise in terms of quality and design, enables them to offer great benefits to their customers. Not only this, but they are also able to constantly push the limits in their product offering thus providing homes that will not only cater to the residential needs of a buyer but also be within the buyer’s budget.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director

,