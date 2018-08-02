Dove Urges you to Break the Rules of Beauty

by newsvoir.com

How do young girls look at beauty? Dove's latest video – ‘The Perfect 10’ answers this question through a candid conversation between girls, as they become beauty editors for a day.





The brand conducted a social experiment with a group of young girls, who were invited to select a face for the beauty feature of an international fashion magazine. The film capturing this experiment shows some raw and revealing discussions on what qualifies as beautiful for girls these days. It urges viewers to create an environment that will help young girls and women develop a positive and confident self-image, by breaking the unrealistic and unattainable rules of beauty.







A recently conducted 'Dove Girls Beauty and Confidence Report (2017)', revealed some unsettling statistics about how Indian women, especially young girls, perceive beauty. The most disconcerting of these is that 6 in 10 Indian girls do not have high body esteem and feel the pressure to look beautiful.



Dove’s campaign draws attention to these findings and sheds light on the reality that beauty stereotypes are rooted so deep in our society, that even girls as young as 10 are unable to escape them. The next generation is growing up in a world where our idea of beauty is not free of filters and airbrushing.



Through The Perfect 10 film, Dove sends out a powerful message – one that questions the narrow, rigid and preconceived ideas of beauty that are unconsciously but deeply ingrained in a girl’s mind from a very young age.



The report also revealed that 76% of Indian women believe it is critical to meet certain beauty standards and 71% cited increasing pressures from advertising and media to reach an unrealistic standard of beauty as a key force in driving appearance anxiety.



Acting upon these findings, Dove has also launched the ‘No Digital Distortion Mark’– an initiative that reiterates the brand’s commitment to do accurate and genuine portrayals of people, as in real life. You can expect to see this through all their static ads by 2nd January 2019.



Dove believes in the need to address unrealistic beauty standards and change them, so that we can create a world where young girls can grow up to be women confident in their own skin.



Get involved at www.dove.com. Join us and #LetsBreakTheRulesOfBeauty.



About Dove

Dove®, manufactured by Unilever, is the No. 1 personal wash brand nationwide. One in every three households uses a Dove® product, which includes beauty bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, body mists, hair care, styling aids and Dove® Men+Care™, developed specially for men. Dove® is available nationwide in food, drug and mass outlet stores.



About The Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove has a long-standing commitment to creating a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. The Dove Self-Esteem Project (2004), helps the women of tomorrow develop a positive relationship with the way they look, raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential.



So far, we’ve reached the lives of nearly 30 million young people across 138 countries, making the Dove Self-Esteem Project one of the largest providers of body confidence education in the world. selfesteem.dove.com.



About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. It has 169,000 employees and generated sales of €52.7 billion in 2016. Over half (57%) of the company’s footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has more than 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Persil, Dove, Knorr, Domestos, Hellmann’s, Lipton, Wall’s, PG Tips, Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum and Lynx.



Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company’s strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030







Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.



The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company’s sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company’s growth in 2016.



Unilever was ranked number one in its sector in the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In the FTSE4Good Index, it achieved the highest environmental score of 5. It led the list of Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders in the 2017 GlobeScan/SustainAbility annual survey for the seventh year running. Unilever has pledged to become carbon positive in its operations by 2030.



For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.unilever.com.



For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/.



About Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods company with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in India. HUL works to create a better future every day.



Campaign Conceptualization and Execution: Edelman India Pvt. Ltd.

The Perfect 10 social experiment film and the current campaign for Dove India has been developed by Edelman, a leading global communications marketing firm that partners with many of the world’s largest and emerging businesses and organizations, helping them evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations.

